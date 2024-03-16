The line separating fact and fiction has always been a blurry one on Curb Your Enthusiasm. How much of the real Larry David is in the small screen Larry David? When Larry and the dearly departed Richard Lewis spar, is that how they really talk to each other? And what about Susie Essman‘s frequent antagonist, also named Susie? But recently life really started imitating art, i.e., Curb.

On last Sunday’s episode, entitled “The Gettysburg Address,” Larry got into yet more legal trouble after he was blamed for defacing a billboard hawking Susie’s business “Catch as Caftan.” How was it defaced? With a bunch of d*cks hovering around her mouth, of course. That billboard, or a version of it, was real, and guess what some chuckleheads have since done to it?

Per TMZ, said billboard wound up also being decked out with similar graffiti, with two giant schlongs levitating near the real Essman’s head. Near the annotations bore the signature of the alleged culprits: the activist art collective INDECLINE.

As it happens, costar/occasional real-life chaos agent Jeff Garlin is at least partly responsible for this. In an Instagram post earlier last week, he wrote, “Someone should put a d*ck up there. Maybe two.”

And so they have — two, in fact. Garlin was chuffed, writing in a new post, “Whomever did this, I give you my deepest gratitude. A big bowl of love.”

INDECLINE explained their motivation to TMZ. “A few nights ago, we watched in awe as one of our favorite pastimes, ‘billboard liberation, was incorporated into the latest episode,” they said. “We received a flood of texts and DMs about the existence of the billboard in Los Angeles and even saw that Jeff Garland (sic) was on Instagram calling for it to be altered.”

They added, “So, as a thank you to Larry David, for his contribution to the field of art imitating life, we give you our contribution to the practice of life imitating art.”