James Hibberd’s oral history Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series is full of goodies for Game of Thrones fans. It’s where we learned about the cruel prank that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss played on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, the “complete piece of sh*t” original pilot, and author George R.R. Martin’s least favorite scene in the HBO series. The book also includes Emilia Clarke’s super-depressing theory about what happened to Drogon — and, uh, Daenerys’ lifeless body — following the series finale.

In “The Iron Throne” (extremely belated spoilers), Jon Snow kills Dany, and when it looks like her dragon Drogon is going to kill him, too, the winged beast melts the throne and flies off into the unknown. Did Drogon eat the Mother of Dragons? Maybe. But that’s not what Clarke believes. “I think he flies around with her body until it decomposes. I literally think he keeps flying until he can’t fly anymore,” she said. “He just keeps grieving.”

That’s way more dark than Benioff’s explanation, which is that he flew to Volantis. Also, as he told Clarke, “Drogon’s not going to eat you. He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?” That’s cute, until you remember the decomposing corpse thing.

