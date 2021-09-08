Dan Harmon, the television writer behind hit shows like Community and Rick and Morty, has revealed the main cast for his upcoming animated series Krapopolis, and chances are, you’re gonna love it. According to a Variety report, the upcoming Fox series has cast Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd, Travel Man, Disenchantment), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The IT Crowd, Toast of London), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders, Weird City), and, last by not least, podcast host and The Midnight Gospel‘s Duncan Trussell, in its lead roles. And, if the cast alone already has you pretty stoked for the show, just wait until you hear what kinds of characters each of these comedy stars are playing.

In Krapoplis, a comedy series centered around “a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other,” Ayoade will be voicing main character Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess and the well-intentioned King of Krapopolis who’s simply trying “to make do in a city that lives up to its name.” Waddingham will be bringing to life Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother and the proclaimed goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Berry will be playing Shlub, Tyrannis’ mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion] father who is “oversexed, underemployed, claims to be an artist, and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life.” Last but not least, both Murphy and Trussell will be playing Tyrannis’ siblings. Murphy will be voicing Stupendous, Tyrannis’ cyclops half-sister, and Trussell will be playing Hippocampus, the biological nightmare (quarter centaur [horse + human], quarter manticore [lion + human + scorpion] and half mermaid [human + fish]) that is Tyrannis’ half-brother.

Krapopolis is the first show to come out of Harmon’s exclusive animation deal with Fox, and will feature Harmon as the creator and executive producer of the series. In addition to Harmon, Jordan Young (The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman) is also attached to the project as its executive producer and showrunner. As of right now, no release date or additional information has been announced, but it feels pretty likely we’ll be hearing more about Krapopolis — including a 2022 release date — before the end of the year.