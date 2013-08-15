Dave Chappelle’s New Comedy Tour Kicks Off Tomorrow. It Sounds Like He’s Got His Groove Back.

Back in June it was announced that Dave Chappelle would be embarking on a nationwide comedy tour — one that kicks off tomorrow in Austin, where he was heckled last year — and the world breathed a sign of relief as it had been far too long that Dave had been off the grid, so to speak. Well what has he been doing all these years since he walked away from Chappelle’s Show? New York Times comedy correspondent Jason Zinoman tries to answer that question in a new Kindle single titled Searching for Dave Chappelle. And he also a piece that will run in Sunday’s New York Times that was published online today that explores the evolution of the current act Chappelle is taking on the road.
He writes:
Mr. Chappelle hasn’t done any interviews (aside from a radio appearance in 2011) or appeared on podcasts or talk shows. He doesn’t even have a Web site. He joined Twitter last year, then quit after 11 tweets.
But Mr. Chappelle has tiptoed back into the public eye over the last year. While he has stayed away from movies and television, he still drops in pretty often on comedy clubs and occasionally theaters, usually in surprise appearances that generate more rumors of a comeback. Beyond the Oddball Festival, Chris Rock has said Mr. Chappelle may join him on his stand-up tour next year. Since seeing him perform at the start of the year, I have noticed an increased urgency in his comedy by the summer. A show I saw in San Francisco in March was charismatic if chaotic: freewheeling, improvisational and full of crowd work. But when I caught three of his shows in June down South, his act was very different: polished, thematically unified, less work in progress than test run.
His characteristic laid-back delivery and pinpoint timing were in service of jokes that were more dark, intricate and revelatory than his stand-up from a decade ago. Seeing Mr. Chappelle evolve onstage was a reminder that he didn’t leave comedy so much as return home to the live form he has practiced for a quarter-century. Mr. Chappelle might have left television, but that departure has become the wellspring of his comedy now. He only needs a microphone and a stage to lay claim to greatness.
The dates and locations of Chappelle’s tour are here. Now watch Killin’ Them Softly and remember how incredible this guy is on stage.
I have tickets to the 9/6 show, just hoping he’s enjoying himself and makes it that long. I have a bad feeling that I’m going to see a headline about him walking off and quitting the tour before that though.
Yeah, I’m going 9/13, and have had the same fears.
I’m looking forward mostly to Chappelle, Mulaney, and Buress, but if Chappelle were to drop off, that’d kill it for me.
I would rank Killin’ Them Softly as one of the greatest stand-up specials of all time. I’d love to see him do a new one.
100% agree. The Sesame Street bit alone made me piss myself.
I wonder how much of this tour is financially motivated. I mean, the guy hasn’t worked since, what, 2005? 2006?
I have doubts about the accuracy of this site, but some company called ‘celebritynetworth.com’ says he’s worth around $30 million. He lives on a farm in Ohio and appears to lead a pretty simple life, so I doubt he’s hurting for money.
I guess that’s true. He’s not exactly burning through it like your typical celebrity.
Yeah. He lives in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It’s a tiny little arts community. My cousin’s daughter goes to school with his kids….
Saw him 2 weeks ago in his last of 10 shows in Montreal.
It was a good show, though I wouldn’t consider it as good as his two specials. It was a bit meandering and he didn’t always have the type of energy displayed in his earlier stuff. Much more contemplative and exploratory. I would imagine most of the stuff I saw is what will appear during his tour.
For my money, openers Neal Brennan and Hannibal Burress provided more gut laughs. But their sets used more broad topics and had the benefits of being 15 minutes compared to the 1.5 hours Chappelle performed.
Neal Brennan? The same Neal Brenna who co-wrote/produced the Chappelle Show? The same Neal Brennan that swore he would never work with Dave Chappell again?
Yes, the same one. I’ve listened to his podcast a bit. He’s explained how the rift occurred and said they’ve put that behind them.
FWIW, Hannibal wasn’t even supposed to be at the show. He missed his flight due to bad weather and was added at the last minute.
I would go to see this new tour with cautious optimism. There was a fall off of quality in his lost season of the chappelle’s show and in his last comedy special. I would hope he references how insane he sounded on Oprah.
Uh… The Lost Season is comprised of skits that Chapelle chose not to air, largely because they were not as good.
Well, not because they wernt good enough but more because he went crazy. But I agree, a good portion of those probably would not have made it to air.
I’d love to see him live, but the chances of him doing a show in Ireland… ever… are significantly south of zero.
Don’t worry, Dave, I got this…CLOSE YOUR BUTTCHEEKS. Gets me every time.
I always loved that his “white guy voice” is the EXACT opposite of every other black comedians’ “white guy voice”.
It’s pretty close to Eddie Murphy’s, just deeper. The Chip impression is fantastic though.
Chip!! No!!!
No DC show is BS.
Saw his June show in Charlotte and he absolutely killed. Dude kept going even after he finished what seemed like his “official” set, and just kept talking and telling stories, interacting with the crowd. It was very cool.
The tour starts next week, not tomorrow. You just caused a lot of Austin ticket holders a bit of panic, about having the right night off from work.
I love some Dave, but there’s no way I’m sitting outside to watch a comedy show. Sigh gonna miss the **cking Flight of the Conchords. Damn
Saw him in Richmond, VA this past june. It was great, very glad to check that off my bucket list.
The new jokes for me, get funnier as time goes. There’s not a day where I don’t run into the situation he talks about now and it just gets funnier every time I think about.
It is very sobering, but I might venture to saw I enjoy it more.
The Austin show is a week from now numbnuts.
what about my legs!!!!!! charlie murphy !! … haha never should of gave u nigga money