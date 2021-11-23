Dave Chappelle’s The Closer (on Netflix) continues to churn up controversy, mostly due to his unapologetic stance. To briefly recap, he called himself “Team TERF” (in agreement with JK Rowling’s trans-exclusionary radical feminist stance). Film festivals subsequently dismissed him, and his alma mater disinvited him (to which Chappelle responded with a slight slam) to a fundraiser for naming a theater in his honor. Meanwhile, the situation at Netflix continues to play out after fired and suspended employees filed unfair labor charges, which they have now withdrawn. However, Terra Field (who’s the Netflix employee that Netflix suspended for attending a meeting, for which she wasn’t invited, and who also spoke out about The Closer) has announced her resignation from the streamer.

“I resigned from Netflix yesterday,” Field tweeted. “[Y]ou can read my resignation letter below. I’m not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved.” Her resignation letter stands in solidarity with B. Pagels-Minor, the employee who was terminated as she helped to plan a Netflix walkout.

I resigned from Netflix yesterday, you can read my resignation letter below. I'm not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved. https://t.co/K6Bt5is5wz #NetflixWalkout — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) November 22, 2021

Via NBC News, Netflix, Pagels-Minor, and Field reached a resolution:

“My clients have resolved their differences with Netflix and will be voluntarily withdrawing their NLRB charge,” Laurie Burgess, a labor lawyer representing Pagels-Minor and Field, said. She declined to elaborate. A Netflix spokesperson said the company and employees “have resolved our differences in a way that acknowledges the erosion of trust on both sides and, we hope, enables everyone to move on.” The spokesperson would not confirm whether the employees had signed a settlement agreement.

Then on Monday night, Chappelle continued to tell trans jokes at Madison Square Garden. Via The Daily Beast:

The 48-year-old had a running gag about pronouns, said the f-slur, joked about claiming to identify as a woman to get a cushier prison placement, and waved off a previous declaration that he would stop making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, saying that rule only counts when cameras are rolling.

Chappelle further remarked, “Week four of being cancelled, it’s crazy.” His jokes included introducing H.E.R. while adding, “It’s a pronoun you don’t hear much!” When Jon Stewart joined him onstage, Chappelle joked that the two should form a trans-tribute musical act called “They.” In other words, Chappelle isn’t done with his trans-joke shtick yet.

(Via NBC News & The Daily Beast)