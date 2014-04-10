Dave Grohl And Krist Novoselic Opened Up About The Nirvana Years In A Delightful ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic stopped by The Tonight Show on the eve of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — a bittersweet honor given the close proximity to the 20th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death — and they did exactly what fans wanted: sat around and told old Nirvana stories. It was truly great to see them reminiscing together.

Here’s the first part of the interview, in which Krist and Dave talk about how (the most famous iteration of) Nirvana came together (weird kids, unite!), the band’s intense rise to stardom, playing in front of 350,000 people at the 1993 Hollywood Rock festival in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday Night Live, Weird Al’s “Smells Like Nirvana,” and more.

In the second half of the segment, Fallon asks about playing with Paul McCartney, which segues into a (somehow satisfyingly somber) discussion about that other legendary lefty the guys played with. They also talk smashing instruments, and the strategic benefit of doing so.

