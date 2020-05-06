Despite going off the air in 2007 there are plenty of fans who would love to see more of The Sopranos, but perhaps few could have expected the COVID-19 epidemic to bring us a new script for the HBO drama.

Vulture pointed out on Tuesday that the latest episode of Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa’s Talking Sopranos podcast included a dramatic reading of a new coronavirus-inspired script written by David Chase. The show’s creator of The Wire was part of the Sopranos writing staff and apparently was inspired by the pandemic to flesh out how the cast would handle life in quarantine.

Vulture has the whole thing transcribed, but please enjoy a brief snippet heard on the podcast, which is a lot of Tony complaining about a lack of sports gambling.

PAULIE WALNUTS: Man, people call me a germaphobe. Big laugh. Now all I’ve got to say is: See, motherf*ckers? And I knew some f*ckin’ thing like this was going to happen. I saw the Holy Mother at Bada Bing. TONY SOPRANO: Sports betting? F*cking gone with the wind, along with professional sports. Me and my friends are dying over here. The president might have a point. Let’s get business and manufacturing going again — by Easter, May Day, whatever the f*ck.

Does this confirm that Tony is still alive despite the mysterious ending the show gave us more than a decade ago? Maybe, though some other dead characters are in the script as well. But it definitely confirms that folks are finding some interesting projects to take on while in isolation. Including David Chase.

[via Vulture]