David Denman, who played Roy on The Office, is currently starring in Brightburn, which is produced by James Gunn, who used to be married in real life to Jenna Fischer, the actress who played a character on The Office to whom Denman’s character was romantically involved. It was that connection that eventually led to Denman landing the lead role in Brightburn opposite Elizabeth Banks. In fact, according to Denman, during the years in which he was on The Office, he was closer friends with Fischer than even John Krasinski was, despite what one might believe based on a quote taken out of context several years ago. At any rate, James Gunn befriended Denman through his relationship with Fischer during his years on The Office, they had dinners and stayed in contact over the years, and a situation, Brightburn, finally arose in which they could work together, which lead to Denman’s role in the movie.

Before Brightburn, however, Denman — who is married to Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie star Mercedes Mason — bounced around in a number of roles, from Cinemax’s Outcast to NBC’s Parenthood. Still, thanks to the popularity of The Office on Netflix, Roy remains the role for which he is best known, though he was only a star on that series for three of the show’s nine seasons.

According to an interview with Denman, however, he knew ahead of season four that he’d be written out of the series, not because of anything he read in the scripts, but because NBC had offered him a rich contract, which would only kick in if he was picked up for the fourth season. From Hollywood Reporter: