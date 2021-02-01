Since last May, David Lynch has been uploading daily weather reports to his YouTube channel. They’re useless to anyone who doesn’t live in Los Angeles, and yet I, a Texas resident, can’t stop watching them. “Here in LA, by golly, we’ve got rain, gray, and gloomy with a slight breeze. Very dense fog with this rain,” the filmmaker says in one video. “This should, I hope, burn off by this afternoon and we’ll have sunshine back and 70 degrees. Have a great day.” Thank you, David Lynch, I will have a great day.

In yesterday’s video, Lynch, after getting through the weather report (“Here in LA, partly cloudy, a strong breeze blowing, around 46 degrees Fahrenheit,” etc.) teased that he will “have an announcement to make” on February 1. Hey, that’s today! Is Lynch making another season of Twin Peaks? Filming a new movie? Blowing up Thomas Jefferson’s face on Mount Rushmore and replacing it with Laura Dern? It’s David Lynch. It could be literally anything or, as it turns out, nothing.

“This is a day I was going to announce that I was going to take a break from doing the Weather Report and picking the number of the day,” Lynch said (he also picks a number of the day). “But then I read the comments yesterday and it hit me once again what a great group you all are who subscribe or visit the David Lynch Theater. So thoughtful and so kind you are, and I’m so thankful there are people like you in this world. So, we’re going to continue on and I wish, no matter what the weather is, I wish for all of you blue skies and golden sunshine internally all along the way. Everyone, have a great day.”

David Lynch has done a lot of incredible things in his 75 years on this planet — Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, this photo — but his most impressive achievement is inspiring the one good comments section on the internet. And some wonderful reactions.

watching david lynch's announcement pic.twitter.com/hA6qZecBdw — hannah woodhead (@thethirdhan) February 1, 2021

david lynch announcing he scrapped his planned announcement and will keep doing weather reports is the most wholesome lynchian twist yet — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) February 1, 2021

everyone anxiously awaiting his announcement David Lynch: pic.twitter.com/EPx7i5lGlU — Amanda (@DuganAmanda) February 1, 2021

david lynch wished me blue skies and sunshine pic.twitter.com/35KMcWabKF — ingrid @ sundance (@happygoingrid) February 1, 2021

my guess is that david lynch has gotten really into cowboy hats and he’s about to show us a big one — charles foster kane is going to sundance (@justbrizigs) February 1, 2021

no david lynch announcement could beat this one pic.twitter.com/n3d2J2Q8bn — jeremy strong’s publicist (@buttcasino) February 1, 2021

Don’t forget to leave out your cherry pie and coffee tonight for David Lynch — Steven Miller (@samhowzit) February 1, 2021

david lynch's big announcement: he will continue to do what he does — martin scorsese (@catarinacmrg) February 1, 2021