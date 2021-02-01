TV

David Lynch’s Big Announcement Ended Up Being A Life-Affirming Message That We All Need To Hear

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Since last May, David Lynch has been uploading daily weather reports to his YouTube channel. They’re useless to anyone who doesn’t live in Los Angeles, and yet I, a Texas resident, can’t stop watching them. “Here in LA, by golly, we’ve got rain, gray, and gloomy with a slight breeze. Very dense fog with this rain,” the filmmaker says in one video. “This should, I hope, burn off by this afternoon and we’ll have sunshine back and 70 degrees. Have a great day.” Thank you, David Lynch, I will have a great day.

In yesterday’s video, Lynch, after getting through the weather report (“Here in LA, partly cloudy, a strong breeze blowing, around 46 degrees Fahrenheit,” etc.) teased that he will “have an announcement to make” on February 1. Hey, that’s today! Is Lynch making another season of Twin Peaks? Filming a new movie? Blowing up Thomas Jefferson’s face on Mount Rushmore and replacing it with Laura Dern? It’s David Lynch. It could be literally anything or, as it turns out, nothing.

“This is a day I was going to announce that I was going to take a break from doing the Weather Report and picking the number of the day,” Lynch said (he also picks a number of the day). “But then I read the comments yesterday and it hit me once again what a great group you all are who subscribe or visit the David Lynch Theater. So thoughtful and so kind you are, and I’m so thankful there are people like you in this world. So, we’re going to continue on and I wish, no matter what the weather is, I wish for all of you blue skies and golden sunshine internally all along the way. Everyone, have a great day.”

David Lynch has done a lot of incredible things in his 75 years on this planet — Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, this photo — but his most impressive achievement is inspiring the one good comments section on the internet. And some wonderful reactions.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×