Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The debut episode of Desus & Mero, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero’s new Showtime series, got off to a sparkling start, with the two hosts landing a high-profile guest, congresswoman (and Bronx native) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and accurately spoofing one of the most-nominated movies at this year’s Oscars. Green Book is up for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay, despite it being “Friday with racism,” as Desus described it. After playing the incredible clip of sports-talk radio god Mike Francesa calling Green Book “the best movie I saw this year,” Desus and Mero shared their spoof of the film, called The Greenest Book. (“The following film has been rated WG for White Guilt.”)

You know it’s good because the clip begins with the eternal movie cliché, “You know, we’re not so different, you and me.” Also, like Green Book, The Greenest Book is the story of a white man, a self-proclaimed “walking, talking calzone,” who had the courage to know a black person. It’s also the only Oscar movie to be denounced by “literally every black person” (“What is wrong with you people? Please leave us alone”) if only for the fried-chicken scene alone.

Watch The Greenest Book above, and the entire Showtime premiere below.