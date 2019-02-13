Desus and Mero are debuting their brand new, long-awaited Showtime series, aptly titled Desus & Mero, later this month. The duo left Viceland and the nightly format behind last year and have been developing this new weekly series ever since, and on Wednesday afternoon the hosts announced that their first guest will be none other than fellow Bronx native, New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Since becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress last November, the 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez has been a staple in the headlines due to her messaging style and bold new progressive ideas, and the fact that she’s already proven that she can put her money where her mouth is. As a result, the badass freshman lawmaker has quickly become a superstar with her base, among both millennials and older generations alike (as well as a target for conservatives). This, and the shared Bronx roots, makes her both a natural choice for the upcoming series and a pretty impressive first guest.

“Today, I am proud to announce that I will be forming an exploratory committee… to be the first guest on Desus & Mero,” Ocasio-Cortez quipped in a short clip posted to Twitter, above. “She gonna be there, you better be there,” added Desus.

You can catch Ocasio-Cortez when the brand new Desus & Mero premieres on February 21 at 11 p.m. on Showtime.