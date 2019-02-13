Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Be The First Guest On Desus And Mero’s New Showtime Series

02.13.19 1 hour ago

Desus and Mero are debuting their brand new, long-awaited Showtime series, aptly titled Desus & Mero, later this month. The duo left Viceland and the nightly format behind last year and have been developing this new weekly series ever since, and on Wednesday afternoon the hosts announced that their first guest will be none other than fellow Bronx native, New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Since becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress last November, the 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez has been a staple in the headlines due to her messaging style and bold new progressive ideas, and the fact that she’s already proven that she can put her money where her mouth is. As a result, the badass freshman lawmaker has quickly become a superstar with her base, among both millennials and older generations alike (as well as a target for conservatives). This, and the shared Bronx roots, makes her both a natural choice for the upcoming series and a pretty impressive first guest.

“Today, I am proud to announce that I will be forming an exploratory committee… to be the first guest on Desus & Mero,” Ocasio-Cortez quipped in a short clip posted to Twitter, above. “She gonna be there, you better be there,” added Desus.

You can catch Ocasio-Cortez when the brand new Desus & Mero premieres on February 21 at 11 p.m. on Showtime.

Around The Web

TAGSalexandria ocasio-cortezdesus & merodesus and meroSHOWTIME

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP