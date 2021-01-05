Showtime
The New Big Bad For Showtime's 'Dexter' Revival Might Sound Familiar To 'SpongeBob' Fans

It’s not a coincidence that the best season of Dexter was the one with the best villain. As played by the great John Lithgow, serial killer Arthur Mitchell was menacing yet still likable, and the role earned the actor both a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. Dexter could never recapture the magic of season four, but if the key to a good season is a good villain, the upcoming revival could be very good.

Clancy Brown, best known for The Shawshank Redemption and voicing Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants, was cast as the lead villain in the Dexter limited series. He’ll play Kurt Caldwell, the “unofficial mayor of the small town of Iron Lake,” according to Variety. “He’s realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.” Brown is no stranger to Showtime: he is also Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat on Billions.

It’s unclear if Iron Lake is the Oregon town where Dexter Morgan now works as a lumberjack, but we do know that the primary setting for the 10 episodes isn’t Miami. Gee, it gets pretty cold in the Pacific Northwest. I hope Dexter remembered to pack a piece of equipment that can help him exercise indoors…

