Did The 2022 Emmys Already Happen?

If you’re a total telephile who counts down the days to each year’s Emmy Awards like a kid counting down ‘til Christmas, don’t worry: You haven’t missed anything. At least not yet. Yes, you may very well have heard that Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for playing Star Lord T’Challa in an episode of Disney+’s What If…? Or that Peter Jackson secured the Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program award for The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3: Days 17-22), but those announcements were made as part of the Creative Arts Emmys, which have been handed out — though the ceremony has not yet been broadcast.

How Many Types of Emmy Awards Are There?

Unlike other major entertainment awards, there are a whopping seven categories of Emmy Awards — Primetime Emmys, Daytime Emmys, Sports Emmys, Engineering Emmys, International Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys, and Regional Emmys. Typically, when television insiders are speaking about “the Emmy Awards,” they’re talking about the Primetime Emmys, which are further broken down into the main ceremony and the Creative Arts awards.

What Are The Creative Arts Emmys?

The Creative Arts Emmys are a subcategory of the Primetime Emmys, and are typically handed out in a separate ceremony that occurs ahead of the main event. As the name suggests, these awards recognize television’s behind-the-scenes talents, including casting directors, production designers, and cinematographers.

The awards for animated programs, TV commercials, and guest actors are also included as part of the Creative Arts Emmys.

When Do The Creative Arts Emmys Take Place?

Typically, the Creative Arts Emmys take place about one to two weeks ahead of the main event, but aren’t aired until much closer to the Emmy Awards telecast. In 2022, the Creative Arts Emmys were presented over the course of two nights on September 3 and September 4, 2002. While industry media such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter shared live updates of the winners, the ceremony itself will not be broadcast until tonight. An edited version of the ceremony will air on FXX beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The ceremony will then be available to stream on Hulu from September 11 through September 27, 2022.

When Do The Emmys Take Place?

Whereas you can cheat ahead of the Creative Arts Emmys and learn which of your favorite shows and artists won in their respective categories, the Primetime Emmys —a.k.a. the main event — are much different. They will air live on Monday, September 12, 2022 on NBC and NBC.com beginning at 8 p.m. with SNL star Kenan Thompson hosting live from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

The ceremony, which is expected to last approximately three hours, will also stream live on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.

If you’re wondering who to place your bets on and want to go by sheer numbers, HBO’s Succession is leading the night with 25 nominations overall. The White Lotus, yet another HBO production, is right behind the Roy clan with a total of 20 nominations — a number it shared with last year’s fish-out-of-water award darling, Ted Lasso.