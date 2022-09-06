We’re all trying to find the guy who won Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Oh wait, it’s Tim Robinson.

Netflix’s fantastic I Think You Should Leave was up for two awards during the non-televised Emmys this weekend: Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series and Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Robinson. Sadly, Carpool Karaoke won the former (even though the driver’s ed sketch is 50 times more entertaining than watching James Corden drive ALF around Los Angeles, or whatever), but Robinson took home the latter for playing “Various Characters.”

It’s a shame that the Short Form categories aren’t presented during the primetime Emmys. A Dan Flashes shirt would really pop on the red carpet. Maybe for season three.

Speaking of the Emmys: did you realize that they’re this Sunday? Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession, and Yellowjackets are up for Outstanding Drama Series, while Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and What We Do in the Shadows compete for Outstanding Comedy Series.

