Did Dina Appear In ‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 6?

The Last of Us Episode 6 may have dropped one of the biggest Easter eggs yet for Season 2 and fans of the hit video game are freaking out. Shortly after arriving in Jackson, Wyoming, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) spots a girl staring at her while she’s eating in the commune’s dining hall. That had fans going wild on Twitter that the staring girl is Dina, who is a very significant character in The Last of Us Part II video game. That sprawling story will be adapted in Season 2 (and possibly even Season 3), so it was a neat visual clue — if the girl really is Dina.

Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman aren’t confirming whether the staring girl (played by Paolina van Kleef) is or isn’t Dina, but they seem to be having a little fun heavily hinting that the scene does look awfully familiar. Here’s what they said during the latest episode of The Last of Us podcast via ScreenRant:

Mazin: I wonder who that could be, theoretically or not. We’ll find out maybe one day. Troy Baker: Oh! I completely missed that. “What are you looking at.” Druckmann: Yeah, because in Part 2, there is a story about the first time Dina met Ellie that is very similar to what happens here. Mazin: That doesn’t mean that that’s Dina, but it doesn’t mean it’s not.

In The Last of Us Part II video game, Ellie tells Dina about her first time arriving in Jackson and what it was like seeing so much food. Ellie recalled how she couldn’t resist “gorging myself,” which prompted Dina to admit that she saw her. “I remember thinking, ‘Who’s this string bean girl stealing all the jerky?'”

While Mazin and Druckmann are being coy, it’s looking very likely that fans just saw Ellie and Dina’s first live-action encounter.

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

(Via ScreenRant)