Discussion: Who’s Worse, Laurel From ‘Arrow’ Or Barbara From ‘Gotham’?

We’ve been liveblogging Arrow for a few years now, and Gotham has become popular around here quickly as the show has found its footing and come into focus as a vast, complicated corruption drama with plenty of black humor. But each show has a character a lot of viewers seem to actively root against; in Arrow‘s case it’s Laurel and in Gotham‘s case, it’s the future (?) Barbara Gordon. So we thought we’d put it to the test: Who’s worse?
It should be noted that we need to fault the writers, not the actresses, for this. Katie Cassidy and Erin Richards, playing Laurel and Barbara respectively, are capable and talented actresses both. The issue here is that they’ve really got nothing to work with.
It’s particularly bizarre because both shows have well-written female characters. Arrow has Emily Bett Rickards (who essentially turned a guest role into the fan favorite Felicity), Susanna Thompson was great as Moira Queen, and as the show gave Willa Holland something to do, Thea became somebody we don’t mind seeing. Gotham, meanwhile, has women of every stripe, from Jada Pinkett Smith as the scheming Fish Mooney to Camren Bicondova as the future Catwoman and Zabryna Guevara as the conflicted (and quite funny) Sarah Essen to guest stars like Carol Kane as the creepily funny Gertrude Kapelput. So it’s not just that these shows don’t know what to do with women, they don’t know what to do with these women.
Laurel in particular has been a victim of this. Katie Cassidy had to start as a whiny self-righteous doormat, slowly becoming an annoying self-involved alcoholic, and now she’s an inexplicably self-righteous ADA who’s about to become a vigilante. This season marks the first time they’ve given the character anything interesting to do across fifty episodes. Granted, it came at the expense of Caity Lotz, whom we miss as Sara, but at least Arrow‘s trying.
So, as much as I joke about Laurel being the worst, I actually have to edge towards Barbara as the more useless character. Probably the best symbol of this is the fact that she almost never leaves her apartment; she’s had scenes outside of it a grand total of twice. Hell, most of the time, the show doesn’t even have her clothed; go ahead, count the number of times she’s wearing pants.
Her entire job is to be Jim Gordon’s love interest, which is a thankless job for any actress on any TV show. And in a show this sprawling, Gordon’s romantic life isn’t even on the back burner, it’s on a stove in another kitchen in another state, possibly in a missile bunker, that’s how irrelevant it is. The show tried to make Barbara interesting by making her a bisexual with a creepy lesbian stalker, which failed, and they’re now trying to add the drama by making her dump Gordon. So congratulations, Barbara, you’re pretty much the worst.
Yup, Barbara’s the worst. Between her and Thea and Skye from SHIELD I think I discovered that “I MUST KNOW ALL OF THE SECRETS” is a plot beat I can’t stand. Skye still might be worse than Barbara because she’ll walk into the office of the head of a spy agency and demand he doesn’t keep secrets from her.
Skye took a level in badass between seasons, at least.
I guess? She’s the wrong-est of them all, but at least she’s got other stuff going on.
… Which is nice…
skye recognized that her boss was acting like an idiot and keeping secrets that could be detrimental to the group and to his own safety, not to mention relevant to her own past, which is one of the main reasons she joined the team to begin with, and acted on it. It’s not like she bursted into Nick fury’s office either, shield is in shambles and she’s essentially one of the top agents by default. The point is showing that coulson needs to learn to trust those that are close to him and that they’ll have the tools to help him. He deserves to have his secrets sure, but not ones like that. Especially when secrecy is what led to shield’s demise in the first place.
I think it’s mostly a callback to her being a “hacktivist” or whatever. Even in the first season Coulson would tell her things were classified and she would get all “we have a right to know!” It’s weird that she’s so demanding about that when she’s been with them maybe a year.
I’m with ya on this one Big D.
Probably helps that Katie Cassidy is schmokin hot! (well used to be anyway)
Yeah, she got too skinny. Probably training for BC, but still. Her face is too gaunt. Still cute, just different I guess.
Laurel, hands down.
Case in point, last episode when Ollie thought Wildcat murder the gangbanger, Laurel’s response was “is this about me?”
Thank good for boxing glove arrow.
I am still laughing at that gag. Holy crap. I can’t believe, after three seasons, they figured out how to pull that off and not have it be cheesy.
I haven’t watch Arrow, but pulling that and making it work speaks volumes of the excellent show it is.
Disagree, at least with Laurel, her poor decisions have all been consistent with her own form of poor logic. Barbara tells Gordon she wants in one episode, then abandons him the next because he won’t answer the phone, shes the worst.
My God, Barbara is the absolute worst. I’m praying they’ll throw canon out the window and her and Nygma will have a secret affair which somehow ends in them both burning to death. I hate them both so much.
Nygma they need to get off their asses on and do the plot they so clearly want to do, which is that he gets fired from the police station and goes rogue.
I just don’t know how I’ll enjoy that plot if I hate the character. His constant obvious riddling gets on my last nerve.
@Pasqualie He riddles SO much. When crimes start being committed and clues are left in the form of easily-solved riddles, what GCPD officer isn’t going to say “It’s probably that guy who used to work here who told riddles all the time”? At this rate Gotham is going to turn the Riddler into a two-episode arc
Which show needs to “pump the brakes” more:
Gotham with Nygma’s riddles?
or
Flash with speed puns?
Laurel.
Plus Erin Richards is nicer to look at than Katie Cassidy.
Also Barbara swings both ways.
This guy gets it
He should show her what it’s like to be really deep inside a great big house.
@saintgreenie Well, he’s smarter than Vic Vinegar.
Laurel, I use her as a reference point for Iris on Flash and Barbara on Gotham.
I think we can all agree tho that Iris is the worst female character in the DC tv universe…
Can’t believe I’ve come to appreciate an unnecessary spin off character (his dad) than her.
@AFMG And it’s bad because you know, you know, he’s going to get killed at some point. But Iris might be salvageable.
@Dan Seitz Cisco is the first to go though, right??
Yup, Every time that I get irritated with Iris on The Flash, I just remember that at least she isn’t Laurel.
Iris is so hot, but soooo annoying. Makes me mad how annoyed I get with her. Hot need not equal stupid. And frankly, I don’t want my superheroes “friend zoned”
Barbara… at least laurel has a job and ties to the universe… I’m fairly sure Barbara is a figment of Gordon’s imagination… a sexy figment…
There’s a plot twist: YOUR FIANCEE WAS ALL IN YOUR HEAD.
That’s not a plot twist, that’s puberty.
If she’s a figment of his imagination how the hell does Gordon afford his condo on his cop salary?? hahaha
I stopped watching Gotham after the Balloon Man episode so I can’t speak to how they’re handling Barbara at this point. However, Laurel is the reason I’m embarrassed to recommend Arrow to other adults. She is concentrated CW.
Also, Katie Cassidy has obviously been using Newly-Improved Joker Products.
It’s picked up, actually. The episode that ran last week was pretty great.
I agree. With Dan, these past two episodes have picked up very well. If not for the subtle fact we just saw Bruce take down his first (future) super villain in the most Cathartic possible way.
I do love me some catharsis…
@Ozymandias Yeah, the scenes with Bruce last episode were a real gem. Also proof Alfred is a HORRIBLE parent.
Barbara may be bad (and may even stay bad), but at least she’s not an integral part of the show. Arrow is actively trying to make Laurel a more essential player in its plot, without doing ANYTHING to make her more likable. They killed off her likable sister to give her some justification for becoming a vigilante, and she proceeds to not tell her father, pissing off everyone, and sends out a swat team in a horrible decision two separate characters on the show acknowledge as ridiculously stupid. Barbara’s gotta do a whole lot more than staying in her apartment to top that.
I am just waiting for one of those “It should have been me” comments made by a down and out Laurel
Like coming back when told specifically not to, getting kidnapped by Zsasz, then used as leverage to stop Gordon and Bullock from arresting the mayor and Falcone? All because she can’t agree to stay out of town for 12 hours?
@ El Cunado At least she was trying to help, not that she wasn’t being stupid as all hell.
Laurel walked in on her vigilante friends having the hitman who might have killed her sister pinned to wall and she just tries to execute him before they could question him on who would have paid him to do it (the guy being a hitman and all). It’s not any sort of logic that stops her f’ing this up but that the gun she stole from Oliver didn’t have any bullets in it which she never checked. The only thing that stopped her from being a bigger fuck up was her incompetence.
@el cunado and don’t forget dumping him an episode later because it’s become too much
@El Cunado – Exactly. That pissed me off so much there aren’t many words to express it. Just dumb, horrible writing, dumb, dumb, dumb.
Gemma Teller is worse than everyone ever.
If Gemma never stuck her nose into things, SoA would be the most successful outlaw MC in the world, everyone would be alive, and they would all still be friends
Correct.
I hate Fish. She seems to be takeing acting lessons out of the Ertha Kitt Catwoman school of over acting
She’s toned it down a bit, and they’ve given her some depth.
She is still awful. She needs to be go soon.
Fish is obviously the most sacrificial character. Because if they stick to mythology Falconi and Maroni are the last two big Gangsters when Batman comes on the scene and Penguin will ascend to Fish’s position. Plus…what do Penguin eat?
Actually they pretty much showed that the Eartha Kitt stuff is kind of her cover when she is around the other gangsters. If you notice, whenever she gets angry, that way of talking goes out of the window, and she sounds more natural, plus her scenes with her new protege shows her true manner of speaking. I think she has to put up an act when around Carmine and the other bosses.
Eh I like Laurel this season, Barbara never leaves her apartment and is the worst at literally fucking everything. So Barbara, though Iris in Flash ruins every god damn scene she’s in, including some Felicity cheesecake!
First of all, I completely blame the writers and James Gordon for why Barbara sucks so much cock. They didn’t give any background as to why Gordon would give enough of a fuck about this dumb broad to stay with her after she continually fucks up his life, doesn’t listen to his warnings, and actively rats on him. You need to build up to that shit so we understand why he would stay with her after all this continued failure. As it stands now he’s just an Alzheimer’s patient.
As for the worst, you HAVE to go with Fish Mooney like @Shawn Baublitz said. When you’re too over the top for a show about a city where a Penguin man takes over the city from mob bosses who openly attempt to murder police offers in broad daylight in a police station all while tracking the rise of a bat-obsessed child genius that attempts to avenge his parents’ death as he is raised by his former British military trained butler that refuses to discipline him or offer anything resembling competent guardianship, you’re a fucking travesty of an actor.
Right now, Barbara is the worst, but it’s not fair. Laurel was the worst for 2 years and is just starting to finally become somewhat almost interesting. Barbara hasn’t had anywhere near that long to redeem herself (and hopefully will be killed off by the end of Season 2 should there be one).
I haven’t had a chance to check out Gotham yet. How is Barbara a woman when Bruce is still a kid? I thought she’s supposed to be Robin’s age?
And isn’t Harvey Dent supposed to be Bruce’s age?
Also, the answer is Iris.
Laurel is terrible, but at least she’s an alcoholic and a lawyer. That at least gives her an excuse to being a douche.
Iris on the other hand? Nothing.
Iris is a blogger…
Gordan’s first wife was named Barbara. It is also his daughter’s name.
@Clark D Beaver Don’t forget his son is named Jim. Creative people, the Gordon clan.
All they need to do is give Barbara an occupation where she can interact with other cast members. If Barbara was a reporter or assistant D.A. she would serve some purpose on the show. Or if she was a social worker or psychiatrist then she could have scenes with Bruce and Selina. At this point I would settle for her opening a boutique that sells designer umbrellas.
Exactly. I’m kind of hoping that now the show has a full season order they can solve this problem.
Actually the news media on Gotham is also super super terrible so reporter would be the least helpful. I mean they were rooting on the balloon man even after he accidentally killed the old woman (worst episode so far all around I think).
Social Worker could work I guess.
Wow I feel this article is tailor made for me and here I am late to the party…
“welcome to the party, pal!”
Hard to say because Laurel was on for 2 seasons and this year they figured or had planed on putting it all together making more sense this season why she should be black canary which I really like her this season, might have a dumb line or 2 but she is interesting now.
Barbra, fucking horrible. everything the article says about her. And what the hell is her job?! An art dealer or something? useless person.
That being said I will judge who is the worse based on laurel from the first season vs barbara this season. Barbara is the worse this season! Laurel might have been useless a majority of the time but she was a lawyer, worked with arrow, most of the stuff was positive, and she wears clothes a majority of the time, not being eye candy. So yeah fuck Barbara.
I never seen a show screw up a character like they did Laurel. They took who was supposed to be the second main character who eventually becomes Black Canary, and turn her into an idiotic, erratic, over emotional drug addict train wreck of a character. Then they introduce Felicity, who was only supposed to be a minor character, and she becomes the most popular character on the show. Then they bring in Sara Lance as the Canary, who quickly overshadowed Laurel as the best Lance sister. Then kills her so that Laurel can become Black Canary. The writers clearly didnt know what to do with the character, and now its harder for people to accept her as becoming an iconic superhero.
Barbara Kean on the other hand is one of the least relevant characters in DC comics, and is only known as Gordon’s first wife, and the mother of Batgirl, so GOTHAM for some reason is trying to give her something to do on the show, and they are failing miserably. At least Laurel has the Black Canary aspect working for her. Barbara on the other hand needs to just get pregnant with little Barbara Gordon, and then I would be okay if she just dies or movie away. So while Laurel is the worst character, Barbara is the most useless character.
I tend to loathe both fictional characters and real life people who constantly say things like “I refuse to be afraid” while deliberately putting themselves in incredibly dangerous situations for no good reason. They’re like every person who insists that they’re fine walking home alone and half drunk in a bad neighborhood or going hiking in a war zone.
I would say Barbara because at least Laurel has been useful in some cases, whether it’s her ability to defend herself or do random lawyer things. She’s just super annoying and aggravating most of the time.
Barbara is super annoying, aggravating, and useless. Like you said, she doesn’t leave the apartment ever, so she doesn’t even get the chance to be useful.
I have a bit of a disagreement with one of the central points you laid out. I have no evidence to show that Katie Cassidy is a good actress. Her acting style seems to consist of making annoying whiny noises.
I haven’t watched past the first episode, I’ll admit, but isn’t it “Cobblepot”, not “Kapelput”?
Or has the show changed Penguin’s name?
Oswald has Westernized his name to “Cobblepot,” but Gotham she’s an Eastern European immigrant.
I’m going Laural. At least Barbra spends half of her scenes without pants on.
It’s like arrow writers are holding on to some pipe dream that Ollie and laurel will ever have the chemistry that Ollie and felicity have. So they keep trying to force it. Katie Cassidy simply does not have the ability to create a “spark” with her acting. Barbara still has a chance.
Barbara is BY FAR The worst…I haven’t liked her ever since she almost Got Gordon killed by Falcone….At least Laurel is learning how to fight & has legal connections *Shrugs*
Barbara is acting just like Maggie Gyllenhaal in Dark Knight. “Be Batman, don’t be Batman, why aren’t you being Batman?” Barbara’s doing that with Gordon and it’s so frustrating.
I don’t watch Arrow, but I <3 Caity Lotz
The one on the left looks more annoying.
Laurel is the worst, always Laurel.
barbara wanted to know every detail about gordon’s cases and then got mad/frightened at what whe learned. i get being kidnapped will do that but why not tell jim, take a month or two to recoop, or even move into a less conspicuous place. oh wait, now that the last episode dropped, we really know what she’s doing. she’s the worst. plus i hate it when a show is telling us that beautiful people are beautiful all the time. she’s not that attractive. there’s something going on with her face.
I agree with Derbel. When Babs walked after Jim didn’t answer the phone I got pissed. First she said she wants to be in on it. Fine. Then he tells her, you have to leave town, she agrees, then doubles back and gets caught by Zsasz and is used as leverage against Jim. Then she says she’s staying no matter what. Then he doesn’t answer his phone once and then she bolts?! She’s an idiot.
Biiiiiiissshhhh! ….. IT’S BARBARA! Ok so this bitch over here askin’ Jim what the hell goin’ on with him, steady prying, and prying. And finally she learns everything! So I’m thinking, ‘YAY, dey gon’ be happy for a while, no mo’ skeletons in da closet’. Little did I kno the total shittiness I would be feeling in the near future. Dis bitch finds out, and all of a sudden U CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH! BRUH! Like wtf man, you said you’d be all good and shit, and Jim warned you, now yo ass paranoid and sad! Omfg man…..*Takes a coupla breathes to calm down*…….. And dis bitch gon’ up and leave coz’ she paranoid, and Jim is busy and ain’t got time to be talkin’ to u at the moment! If I was Jim I’d have been like your dismissed bitch, it’s wateva! And then dis bitch runs off to go with her ex bitch Montoya. AND I HATE MONTOYA’S ASS TO! She’s the worst as well, …… fuckin’ creep.
At least Laurel has a life and is trying to do something logical with it for once.
Barbara is definitely the worst, jim saves her from becoming another scar to zsasz’s collection and she thanks him by sleeping with the woman who tried to have him arrested for the first couple of months of his new job. As much as laurel is irritating at the moment she will become a badass, I’m just wondering how the hell is she going to get her super sonic scream. I thought it would have happened when professor wells dark matter storm but clearly it didn’t.
I could not agree more.
Honestly I think they are both horrible. Laurel has gotten a little better this season, but she just doesn’t fit into the storyline most of the time and it brings down the whole plot line. Also no offense to KC, but seeing Laurel try to fight is just a joke. It doesn’t fit her at all. If the writers wanted to keep Laurel, they should have left her in the courtroom and used her when needed. Not kill off Sara to put Laurel in leather. Barbara on the other hand “was/is” completely useless and I stopped watching that show a while ago to give more depth other than she usually had no purpose.