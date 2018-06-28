Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix’s roster of “adult cartoons” — among them, BoJack Horseman, F Is For Family, and Big Mouth — is about to grow by one. From Matt Groening, the creator of the greatest animated series of all-time, comes Disenchantment, which takes place in the fictional medieval kingdom of Dreamland. The 10-episode season premieres on August 17 (a month before BoJack returns for season five), and you can watch the first footage from the show above.

“You’ve seen the future in Futurama, you’ve seen the present in Springfield, so what’s the obvious third move?” the clip asks. “The past, of course.” Groening described the show as being about “life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.” (By jerks, I assume he meant elephants.)

Here’s more on Disenchantment.

“In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon), and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre). Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

Disenchantment also features the voices of many Futurama and The Simpsons alumni, including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.