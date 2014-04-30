What If Disney Illustrators Drew Tyrion Lannister And Jon Snow From ‘Game Of Thrones’?

UPDATE: Here’s The Complete Series Of Disney-fied ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters

A Disney version of Game of Thrones is a thing that should never, ever happen. But that didn’t stop Brazilian artist Fernando Mendonça from imagining what Westeros’ characters would look like if drawn by Mickey Mouse’s team of illustrators.

Check out his Disney-fied versions of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow below, and see more of Fernando’s mashup work at Deviantart. He might be the only one capable of bringing us a reboot of The Aristocats starring the currently AWOL Ser Pounce.

Fernando Mendonça