What If Disney Illustrators Drew Tyrion Lannister And Jon Snow From ‘Game Of Thrones’?

#Jon Snow #Disney #Game of Thrones
Creative Director
04.30.14 6 Comments

UPDATE: Here’s The Complete Series Of Disney-fied ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters

A Disney version of Game of Thrones is a thing that should never, ever happen. But that didn’t stop Brazilian artist Fernando Mendonça from imagining what Westeros’ characters would look like if drawn by Mickey Mouse’s team of illustrators.

Check out his Disney-fied versions of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow below, and see more of Fernando’s mashup work at Deviantart. He might be the only one capable of bringing us a reboot of The Aristocats starring the currently AWOL Ser Pounce.

Fernando Mendonça

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Snow#Disney#Game of Thrones
TAGSDISNEYgame of thronesjon snowTYRION LANNISTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP