Just when you thought you could avoid ads forever via streaming, Disney+ has decided to add an ad-supported subscription tier. Let’s be honest though, we didn’t really think an ad-free Disney streaming service could last forever.

Disney+ announced that the ad-supported version will be launched in late 2022 in the US, and next year globally. The new tier will be cheaper than its current ad-free model. Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement:

Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers. More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families

No prices or rollout dates have been announced at this time, though the current Disney+ price is a pretty moderate $7.99 a month. Of course, that doesn’t include certain new releases, which is a whole other conversation. The service launched in 2019 and boasts nearly 43 million subscribers in the US alone, with over 40 million internationally. The service has a target of 230 million subscribers by the year 2024.

The announcement comes after Disney announced it would include more “mature content” including older Marvel titles. The service will also launch parental controls, so you can shield your children’s eyes from the horrors of Ryan Reynolds.