On Monday, Disney released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Disney+ streaming service, and by Friday, you might be finished reading it on Twitter. Turns out, Disney has made a lot of content since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered in 1937 — and some of it isn’t very good! There are the obvious classics in there, like The Lion King and The Empire Strikes Back (not a Disney movie then, but 100 percent a Disney movie now), and Beauty and the Beast, but let’s not forget about the Don Knotts collection, including The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again and Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo, and Fuzzbucket and Mr. Boogedy and Operation Dumbo Drop, which apparently *isn’t* as good as Toy Story (or the original Dumbo or even Tim Burton’s Dumbo).

Half the fun of Disney’s tweet storm is finding a random Disney title you forgot existed (where my The Cat from Outer Space-heads at?), or one you’ve never heard of. I don’t know what 1971’s The Million Dollar Duck is about (some sort of million dollar duck, I imagine), but it’s the first thing I will watch on November 12, when Disney+ launches.

Actually, second, after The Shaggy D.A.

Besides Princess Protection Program, Disney+ will also include original series, like Loki, The Mandalorian, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, as well as every Star Wars and Marvel movie, and every episode of The Simpsons. Here’s a handy guide for everything you need to know, including how much it will set you back. If only you had a…