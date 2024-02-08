Earlier this month, Hulu (which is owned by Disney) sent out an email to customers warning them that the platform would start cracking down on password sharing. The ominous message warned users that if their accounts are being used “outside of the household” they could see their subscription limited or outright terminated.

It was slightly scary stuff but an industry standard at this point after Netflix took a similar approach last year. However, the plan actually worked for Netflix as the platform saw an increase in subscribers and/or additional revenue by charging extra for password sharing. Disney+ would now like some of that action.

Via Variety:

On Wednesday’s call with investors, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said, “As it relates to the opportunity we see on paid sharing, beginning this summer Disney+ accounts suspected of improper sharing will be presented with new capabilities to allow their borrowers to start their own subscriptions.” Later in 2024, he said, Disney+ account holders who want to allow access to individuals outside their household will be able to add them to their accounts for an additional fee.

However, before Disney+ starts making it easier for password-sharers to start their new accounts, or have the primary account holder pay an extra free for sharing, the streamer will first start cracking down on the practice altogether starting March 14.

(Via Variety)