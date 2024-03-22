Do ‘Invincible’ And Atom Eve End Up Together?

With Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 now streaming, the Amazon series has started hinting at a major shift in our hero’s love life as the back half unfolds.

While returning to Earth after stopping a Sequid invasion in space, Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun) and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) notably share a brief moment that catches him off guard. Eve gives him an emotional hug after they narrowly escape a harrowing fire fight in space. Mark’s reaction says it all as he clearly had no idea that Eve cared for him that much.

Back on Earth, Mark tries to reconnect with his girlfriend Amber (Zazie Beetz) after abandoning her for the second time for a mission in space. The strain of his double life is clearly taking its toll, and the two seek advice from outside counsel on whether it’s time to throw in the towel. Notably, Amber turns to Eve because she’s the only one who can understand the situation. Ultimately, Amber decides not to text Mark that she misses him while at a college party, and instead, she gets her drink on.

Obviously, the show seems to be heading in a clear direction, so let’s ask the big question. (WARNING: Spoilers ahead.)