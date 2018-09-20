Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the Doctor Who teaser trailer revealed a glimpse of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor ahead of the British science-fiction series’ eleventh season. That particular trailer arrived in “big reveal” format, which seemed appropriate, given that Whittaker is the first female Doctor, and fan anticipation is high. Now, the official trailer has arrived from the BBC, and although there’s not much plot in the mix yet, the newest Time Lord shall please audiences by uttering, “I’m the Doctor” before diving straight into the action.

Although the music feels somewhat “off” from the usual vibe of the series, the trailer itself promises more of the intergalactic brilliance that audiences love, along with a crew that includes Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh). It’s also quite clear that the Peter Capaldi era of the series is over when Whittaker declares her intent to never refuse to help anyone in need, and she later adds, “Sometimes I see things need fixin.’ I do what I can.” As for her status as the first female Doctor, Whittaker recently told Rolling Stone that “the rules went out the window,” and she’s pleased to play a role where “gender is irrelevant.”

The series also recently dropped a release date teaser that shows Whittaker literally breaking a glass ceiling before unapologetically offering, “Whoops!”

Doctor Who returns to BBC America on Sunday, October 7.