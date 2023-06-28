Community faced a heavy cast turnover over its six (mostly) brilliant seasons. Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash were there the entire time, but Donald Glover left midway through season five; Yvette Nicole Brown was only a recurring cast member in the final season; and Chevy Chase, well, that’s a whole thing that we don’t need to get into.

Why? Because he’s not in the Community movie, unlike Donald Glover.

McHale confirmed the good news on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, according to EW. “Donald’s coming back and that’s really important,” he said. “The fact that Donald’s gonna do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone’s coming back. I mean, so far we’re pretty good. And I think that will happen. If not then, you know, Donald will be there.” As for Chevy:

“Yeah, I don’t think so,” McHale said when Ripa asked if Chase would be part of the movie. “There wasn’t any issues at all when we were making the show,” he added with a healthy dose of sarcasm.

McHale also added that the Community movie is expected to begin filming next summer, assuming they can get the trampoline budget under control.

You can listen to the podcast below.

