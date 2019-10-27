This time last year, the BBC and Netflix revealed that Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat were working on a brand new project together: Dracula. The “major new series adaptation” would consist of three 90-minute episodes, much like the pair’s popular adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes character, and would “revolve around the blood-drinking count from Transylvania who sets his sights on Victorian London” in 1897. Now, we’ve got our first official look at the Dracula trailer and… and… it look horrifying.

Starring Danish actor Claes Bang, who is best known for his work in the surreal 2017 film The Square, Gatiss and Moffat’s Dracula sounds like it’s going to adhere to the text of Bram Stoker’s original novel. Then again, judging by the first trailer, it also feels like a mixture of the pair’s past projects and the critically acclaimed Hannibal television series.

Per the official logline:

This retelling of the classic story follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendent and beyond.

Flies crawling into a living corpse’s eyeball? Nuns armed with wooden stakes while facing off with bat-like creatures? Bang’s Dracula telling a young victim boy, “Try and stay calm, you’re doing very well?” BBC and Netflix’s Dracula looks as awesome as it probably is horrifying. No word yet on an official premiere date, though.