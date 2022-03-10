After it was revealed that the Teen Wolf revival movie would actually be happening, many fans wondered if the original cast would return. Surprisingly, most of the main ensemble cast will be back, including Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, and Crystal Reed as Allison Argent –who famously died in season three. Noticeably absent were three main members: Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Tyler Hoechlin. While Cho and Hoechlin haven’t made any official statements, O’Brien recently revealed why he decided to sit this one out.

While promoting his new film The Outfit with Zoey Deutch, O’Brien said he was very torn on whether he should return to play his iconic character, Stiles, in the Paramount Plus movie. “It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” the actor said, mentioning that the project came together very quickly.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast,” the Maze Runner actor added. “We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

Despite his best efforts, O’Brien was unable to make it work and decided it was best for his character to stay out of it. “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there.”

O’Brien has nothing but love for the cast and crew, and insists he will support the movie. “I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f***ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.” Let’s just hope they don’t kill Stiles, and perhaps he’ll make a text appearance like Samantha in And Just Like That.