Marvel’s next series is venturing where no Marvel show has gone before, to the land of “TV-MA” ratings. Maybe this is the Deadpool effect?

Echo, the upcoming superhero drama, will be the first Marvel series to receive the TV-MA rating for its gore and violence. But that’s not the only Marvel first. The show will be the first superhero series ever to feature a deaf and Native American lead, played by Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo. The character first appeared in Hawkeye.

Brad Winderbaum, the studio’s head of streaming, says that Echo will be darker than the Marvel you’re used to (and maybe a little tired of). “It’s a little on the grittier side for Marvel, and shows the breadth of what Marvel is capable of,” he explained (via The Hollywood Reporter). “It is sort of a new direction for the brand, especially for Disney+.”

The trailer wastes no time showing off that new direction, with Vincent D’Onofrio making his return as Wilson/Kingpin, who now wears an eye patch after being shot by Lopez in Hawkeye. So…there’s some literal bad blood here. The good news? Charlie Cox will also reprise his role as Daredevil ahead of his upcoming new series.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Echo will also star Caske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, and Devery Jacobs. The show will premiere on January 10th on Disney+ and Hulu.

