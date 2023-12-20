Starring Alaqua Cox , the series will focus on the Marvel Comics character who was first introduced back in 1999. Just like Daredevil is blind, Echo is deaf, yet that doesn’t stop her from being a fierce fighter. Unfortunately, her ruthless fighting abilities have been used in service of the Kingpin , but all of that’s about to change in this new Marvel series.

Marvel isn’t wasting any time dropping a new series in 2024. Starting in early January, Echo will start streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, bringing with it an ultra-violent world unlike anything seen before in the MCU.

Plot

Picking up from the events of Hawkeye, Echo follows Maya Lopez as she reconnects with her Native American family after learning that her father was not murdered by Clint Barton during his Ronin phase between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Instead, the real killer was Echo’s longtime mentor and benefactor Wilson Fisk a.k.a. the Kingpin.

According to director Syndey Freeland, Echo will explore Maya’s extended family while delivering a more street-level and visceral experience in the first TV-MA rated series for Marvel.

“One of the big things when I first came on was talking to Marvel and saying, ‘Well, she’s a villain in Hawkeye, and to me that’s the most interesting thing about her,’ Freeland told Entertainment Weekly. “And their response was, ‘Let’s lean into that, let’s explore that. As we progressed through the production, I had the chance to say, ‘Okay so what if this guy gets his head smashed onto the table, and actually loses a couple of teeth?’ That’s the character and that’s the world: She’s a criminal and she’s a villain, she’s killing people. And the response was, ‘Yeah, let’s try it!'”

However, despite the connections to Hawkeye, Echo will be one of the first Marvel series that will kick off a new trend of not requiring homework to watch. It will be less connected to the MCU and not be required viewing, so audiences are no longer bogged down by continuity.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Cast

Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin/Wilson Fizk, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, K. Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and look for Charlie Cox to reprise his role of Daredevil/Matt Murdock.