(WARNING: Extreme spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below.)

If you’re reading this, that means you woke up between midnight and 3 a.m. to watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — or you don’t care about spoilers, or you’re an agent of chaos who wants to spoil the movie for other people. Please don’t be an agent of chaos. Listen to Mike: “The order of the day is eyes open, mouth shut.” Anyway, if you made it through the film, you know what happens to Jesse Pinkman, I mean, Mr. Driscoll: he takes Mike’s advice and, with some help from Ed, moves to Alaska, “the last frontier.” It’s a less depressing (to say the least) ending for Jesse than where Breaking Bad leaves off — the movie’s final shot even echoes the series finale, with Jesse behind the wheel of the car. Except this time, he’s hopeful for the first time since he entered Mr. White’s orbit.

Of course, you don’t need to have seen El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie to know what happens to Jesse. Creator and writer/director Vince Gilligan gave it away years ago.

Back in 2013, GQ asked Gilligan what happened to Jesse Pinkman following the events of the finale. “My personal feeling is that he got away. But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents,” he responded. “But yeah, even though that’s the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it.”

Gilligan clearly feels the same way, six years later.

(Via GQ)