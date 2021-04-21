Following her breakout success as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is adding a new line to her impressive resume: comic book writer. After a night out with friends, the Khaleesi actress couldn’t get over a madcap idea she came up with as joke, so she teamed up with writer Marguerite Bennett to put the “f*cking cool” idea into writing. The result is a three issue mini-series for Image Comics called M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.

While the title sounds like a clever reference Clarke’s days as the Mother of Dragons, the book is anything but. Set in the present-day, M.O.M. will focus on Maya, a struggling, working mother who discovers she suddenly has freakish powers that seem to arrive at, uh, certain times of the month. Via Entertainment Weekly:

Clarke is deliberately vague about those powers — “There’s many, many things that she can do that are pretty cool,” she cryptically teases — but not about their source. “She can do a lot of stuff at certain moments in her month,” Clarke says with a laugh. “She can do all of these wicked things, but they all come from the fact that she is a woman who has a menstrual cycle. I thought it would be cool to have all the things that women don’t like about themselves, flip that, and make those the things that make her superhuman.”

Interestingly, M.O.M. isn’t Clarke’s only venture into the world of superheroes. She’s reportedly in talks to join Marvel’s Secret Invasion alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who has to stop a hidden invasion of shape-shifting aliens with the help of one of their own: Ben Mendelsohn’s fan-favorite character, Talos, from Captain Marvel.

