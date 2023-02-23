Before she was a model, before she was in Gone Girl, even before she was in the music videos for “Blurred Lines” and “Love Somebody,” Emily Ratajkowski was on a Nickelodeon show. “Did ya’ll know I was Tasha on iCarly?” the recovering teenage dirtbag wrote in captions for a video she uploaded to her TikTok. “I was 16 or 17, and took two weeks off school to shoot two episodes. I met Jennette McCurdy and her mom.” (Yes, that mom.)

Ratajkowski appeared in two episodes of iCarly, which ran from 2007 to 2012. She played Tasha, Gibby’s girlfriend; their relationship was jeopardized when she accidentally fell on top of Freddie, causing Gibby to believe that she was cheating on him (classic Gibby), which is something I already knew and definitely didn’t copy and paste from the show’s helpfully through wiki page.

You can watch the TikTok below.

In her memoir, McCurdy claimed that she was offered hush money to cover up misconduct from a man known as The Creator, who’s believed to be iCarly creator Dan Schneider. “He takes his coat off and drapes it around me. He pats my shoulders and then the pat turns into a massage,” she wrote. “My shoulders do have a lot of knots in them, but I don’t want The Creator to be the one rubbing them out. I want to say something… but I’m so scared of offending him.” Ratajkowski has her own history with creepy dudes.