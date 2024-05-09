House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, but there’s one possibility I’m not looking forward to: a lack of scenes with Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke together.

D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, is on Team Black, while Cooke’s Alicent Hightower is on Team Green. These two — and other various Targaryens, Hightowers, Cargylls, Velaryons, and dragons — are at war in season two, so don’t expect any more sweet moments like this one.

At least not on the show. In real life, D’Arcy and Cooke seem to love being around each other, especially if they can drink “a Negroni sbagliato… with Proscetto in it.” HBO released a clip from a “stunning” new interview between the actors where they show off their playful chemistry. After D’Arcy refers to co-stars Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke by their full names, Cooke cuts in, “Don’t full name me.” With a sheepish grin, D’Arcy responds, “Do what I like.”

Someone put these two in a movie with Kristen Stewart immediately. Anyway, the clip has House of the Dragons fans talking, as you might expect.

nothing runs numbers up more than olivia cooke and emma d’arcy giggling at each other pic.twitter.com/ZXdydBVud2 — natalia (@fuckbetteporter) May 8, 2024

d’cooke you have to stop. your hair too perfect.. your chemistry too erotic… your character portrayals too queer.. they’ll kill you d’cooke…. pic.twitter.com/kL3kcKyGWv — Cerise⋆˙⟡ (@TheAngstTheWoe) May 8, 2024

D'COOKE CHEMISTRY STILL F*CKING EXPLOSIVE WHY'D I FEEL LIKE I WAS INTERRUPTING SOMETHING WHILE WATCHING A TEN SECOND PROMO OF A PROMO 😭😭pic.twitter.com/WCk0hWn6sA — rhaenicent lands on top (@TABOGENS) May 8, 2024

how i’m walking to my next class after getting my d’cooke fix pic.twitter.com/Cf0i1sLBn8 — roma (@bIoodhive) May 8, 2024

This imbued me with so much strength I could lift a car with my bare hands right now. I can see shrimp colours https://t.co/GkyZX2WCsj — alicent boleyn (@hagtower) May 8, 2024

D’Cooke shippers, your time is now. Here’s what to expect in season two:

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO and Max on June 16.