Emma Stone is up for an Oscar for her career-best performance in Poor Things. But if she wins, it won’t be the most thrilling that happened to her in 2024. Stone’s year peaked when she competed on Jeopardy! (kind of).

Last month, Stone revealed that she’s been trying to get on Jeopardy! for years. “I apply every June,” she said. “I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!” Ken Jennings supports her quest, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Stephen Colbert did the next best thing, however: he quizzed Stone with Jeopardy!-style questions during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show (he also mocked Donald Trump for claiming he’s more popular than Stone’s famous friend, Taylor Swift). “Emma Stone, welcome to Jeopardy!” the host said, to which the actress replied, “Now you’re gonna understand why I haven’t gotten on the show.” Something tells me she probably knows this one.

You can see how Stone did in the video above.