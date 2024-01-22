Emma Stone has been open about her desire to get on Jeopardy! but not for any silly little Celebrity Tournament, for the real deal game. After all, the celebrity games are too thirsty and the celebrities have too much enthusiasm, whereas the regular Jeopardy games feature cutthroat normies who are just trying to prove their childhood bullies wrong. And Emma Stone could be a great addition to that.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark where he gave Stone a little shout-out for still applying after all these years. “I really admire the celebrities for putting themselves out there, because I think people think it’s going to be like the SNL sketch, and it’s gonna be remedial-level Jeopardy! No, this is legit Jeopardy! that we make these stars play, and they are really good sports,” he said, before being asked if Stone would appear on the show.

Jennings was impressed that Stone was holding out for the big leagues. “She doesn’t want to be on Celebrity, she wants to be on real, original recipe Jeopardy! And that’s a hard show. We would take her in a heartbeat,” Jennings added. But the whole point is that she doesn’t want to be taken, she wants to earn it, Ken. Pay attention!

Stone recently revealed that she applies to the competition every year, but she has yet to get in. Probably because she’s busy bing critically acclaimed or something. “I apply every June,” Stone told Variety. “I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy.”

Even though Stone has to go through the same application process as everyone else, Jennings thinks she “might have a leg up” over any ordinary applicant, because “she’s probably pretty good on camera,” he joked. Now let’s see Jennings try to earn an Oscar, huh???

(Via Decider)