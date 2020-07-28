Here Are Your Nominees For The 2020 Emmy Awards

This year at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, anything could truly happen during the September 20, 2020 ceremony. It’s already a completely different year where the ceremony will be virtual, but the categories will see a major shakeup from the days when Game Of Thrones and Veep dominated the drama and comedy categories, respectively speaking. One of the more interesting parts of this year’s ceremony, though, should be the Limited Series categories. From HBO’s Watchmen to FX on Hulu’s Devs to Netflix’s Unbelievable, the competition looks to be fierce in both the overall and acting categories.
What can we expect from dramas? More than likely, Better Call Saul will do well on the AMC prestige front with Succession and Westworld representing for HBO, but don’t count out Ozark or The Crown from Netflix, along with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and BBC America’s Killing Eve. Apple TV+ might also have a few nominations up its sleeve from either The Morning Show or Defending Jacob. On the comedy side of things, one should expect The Good Place and Schitt’s Creek (both of which which recently said goodbye), along with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to put up a strong showings. Perhaps Ramy and Insecure will draw nods, and don’t count out Dead To Me from Netflix.
Here’s the complete list of nominees, as announced by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma (with host Leslie Jones). The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 2020.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
The Late Show
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
SNL
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden,
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Michael Schur, The Good Place
Tony McNamar, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek
Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Chris Mundy, Ozark
John Shiban, Ozark
Miki Johnson, Ozark
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
SNL
Nominees for the remaining categories can be found here.