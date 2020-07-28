Here Are Your Nominees For The 2020 Emmy Awards

This year at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, anything could truly happen during the September 20, 2020 ceremony. It’s already a completely different year where the ceremony will be virtual, but the categories will see a major shakeup from the days when Game Of Thrones and Veep dominated the drama and comedy categories, respectively speaking. One of the more interesting parts of this year’s ceremony, though, should be the Limited Series categories. From HBO’s Watchmen to FX on Hulu’s Devs to Netflix’s Unbelievable, the competition looks to be fierce in both the overall and acting categories.

What can we expect from dramas? More than likely, Better Call Saul will do well on the AMC prestige front with Succession and Westworld representing for HBO, but don’t count out Ozark or The Crown from Netflix, along with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and BBC America’s Killing Eve. Apple TV+ might also have a few nominations up its sleeve from either The Morning Show or Defending Jacob. On the comedy side of things, one should expect The Good Place and Schitt’s Creek (both of which which recently said goodbye), along with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to put up a strong showings. Perhaps Ramy and Insecure will draw nods, and don’t count out Dead To Me from Netflix.

Here’s the complete list of nominees, as announced by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma (with host Leslie Jones). The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 2020.

This list is being updated…

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Show

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession