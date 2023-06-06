The Shameless alumni are doing just fine these days, and of course, Jeremy Allen White has busted out of the crop with The Bear, which will return on June 22. The actress who portrayed Fiona Gallagher ain’t doing so bad, either. Emmy Rossum realized her dream project with Angelyne, and she’s appearing in The Crowded Room as Tom Holland’s mom, but she has explained why this kinda makes sense despite only a 10-year-age gap.

As well, Rossum feels fondly about her old Chicago stomping grounds in Shameless, and she fielded a question (from Cleveland.com) on whether Fiona would visit “Lip… at his Italian beef shop in Chicago.” That would be quite the crossover, and now I want it to happen. Rossum declared that she’s hopeful that a visit would happen if Lip was actually Carmy, but as for White, “I’m so proud and happy for him.” However, she’s feeling great about where Fiona must actually be these days.

Naturally, Fiona would still be into real-estate investments, according to Emmy. She is now “probably owning some condos in Miami.” From there: “She’s on the beach having a, you know, hot-girl summer. She’s good.”

Man, let’s hope so. And let’s hope that Fiona managed to stay single for more than 10 minutes. She ended up with some real doozies, and it says a lot that Jimmy/Steve actually looked like a dream compared to a few of them. Still, I’m here for Real Estate Fiona and will secretly root for a one-season revival/”hot-girl summer” spinoff. Admit it, you’d watch that, too.

