During tonight’s Primetime Emmys ceremony, Glenn Weiss took home the Directing for Variety Special award, but what really has everyone talking is his speech. His words of gratitude suddenly took a more heartfelt turn when he thanked his girlfriend, but there was a twist. “Do you know why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend,” he wondered aloud. “Because I want to call you my wife.”

Spoiler Alert: She said yes.

Once everyone realized what was afoot, the live audience roared with approval with most wearing expressions similar to that of Leslie Jones.

NBC

Prior to that shocking moment — which has thus far been the liveliest bit of the Emmys telecast — Weiss called his award a “bitter-sweet” honor due to the recent passing of his mother only weeks ago. He added that this would have been her “most proud” moment as well.

Naturally, people loved this. Because people love love. Admit it, you do as well, and Twitter definitely agrees, even the cynics.

Glenn Weiss really made us have all the feels with this acceptance speech. It was down so low talking about his departed mom and then up so high with a proposal. YOU GO GLENN WEISS. #Emmys — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) September 18, 2018

This is a first for me! I have never seen an engagement on an award show ever! Congrats to Glenn Weiss and his new fiancé. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ddah0XJQL2 — DJ Phillips (@djp_313) September 18, 2018

I'm 95% cynic but that remaining 5% will always cry when a guy whose mom just died proposes with his late mother's ring and nothing NOTHING can take that away from me. Congrats to Glenn Weiss and his betrothed. ❤️ — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 18, 2018

[Alternate universe where Glenn Weiss doesn’t win the Emmy] GLENN: If I had won I was gonna propose right there during my speech, if front of everybody. GLENN’S FRIENDS: [rolling eyes] Okay, buddy. — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) September 18, 2018