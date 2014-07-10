Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To The Announcement Of This Year’s Emmy Nominees

As you’re aware by now, the 2014 Emmy Awards nominees were announced this morning, and — although we never get what we want — I guess the least we can do is congratulate those who did get nominated by sharing their reactions.

Woody Harrelson, via Alan Sepinwall:

Classy way of bowing to inevitable. RT @ditzkoff: Woody Harrelson, in a statement, reacts to his #Emmy nomination pic.twitter.com/Og1b70bNJb — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 10, 2014

David Simon, via Dave Walker:

2014 #EmmyNoms: Asked by email for comment on #Treme‘s noms, David Simon replied, “That’s nice.” http://t.co/Q0dK90qAz7 — Dave Walker (@DaveWalkerTV) July 10, 2014

Noah Hawley (Fargo) FTW:

AW. JEEZ. — Noah Hawley (@noahhawley) July 10, 2014

Lena Dunham (who was nominated herself) on behalf of Adam Driver:

We are very proud of Adam. He’s a gift to our show and our lives! And he’s too classy 4 twitter. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 10, 2014

Kevin Spacey:

Couldn’t work beside more talented people, congratulations @HouseofCards on 13 #Emmys nominations! — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) July 10, 2014

Aaron Paul is like, LOL again?

What a beautiful way to wake up this morning. Thank you everyone for the incredibly kind words. I feel so blessed. #Emmys — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) July 10, 2014

Jeff Daniels:

Honored by the Emmy Nom. 3yrs ago, Sorkin Vet told me, “Wait’ll you see what you get to say.” Just ridin’ his words. pic.twitter.com/irAEN43gi8 — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) July 10, 2014

OPINION TIME: Ricky Gervais definitely deserves to be nominated for Derek, but I’m conflicted that it’s for “best actor in a comedy,” given the way he very poignantly and delicately plays a mentally disabled man. Chalk another one up to The Emmys Are Stupid.

I have never been more exited & proud of a nomination. I honestly nearly cried. A sincere thank you. #emmys #derek pic.twitter.com/D2kK0vakfT — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 10, 2014

Tony Hale:

SO humbled by this nomination. Not possible without extraordinary writers, ensemble and crew. Not possible at all. @VeepHBO — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) July 10, 2014

Anna Chlumsky:

Congrats to everyone in the @VeepHBO Family on the nominations! We love this show so much. :) #Daniwah! — Anna Chlumsky (@AnnaChlumsky) July 10, 2014

Jordan Peele and Stephen Colbert: