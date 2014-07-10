Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To The Announcement Of This Year’s Emmy Nominees

As you’re aware by now, the 2014 Emmy Awards nominees were announced this morning, and — although we never get what we want — I guess the least we can do is congratulate those who did get nominated by sharing their reactions.
Woody Harrelson, via Alan Sepinwall:
Classy way of bowing to inevitable. RT @ditzkoff: Woody Harrelson, in a statement, reacts to his #Emmy nomination pic.twitter.com/Og1b70bNJb
— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 10, 2014
David Simon, via Dave Walker:
2014 #EmmyNoms: Asked by email for comment on #Treme‘s noms, David Simon replied, “That’s nice.” http://t.co/Q0dK90qAz7 — Dave Walker (@DaveWalkerTV) July 10, 2014
Noah Hawley (Fargo) FTW:
AW. JEEZ. — Noah Hawley (@noahhawley) July 10, 2014
Lena Dunham (who was nominated herself) on behalf of Adam Driver:
We are very proud of Adam. He’s a gift to our show and our lives! And he’s too classy 4 twitter. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 10, 2014
Kevin Spacey:
Couldn’t work beside more talented people, congratulations @HouseofCards on 13 #Emmys nominations! — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) July 10, 2014
Aaron Paul is like, LOL again?
What a beautiful way to wake up this morning. Thank you everyone for the incredibly kind words. I feel so blessed. #Emmys
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) July 10, 2014
Jeff Daniels:
Honored by the Emmy Nom. 3yrs ago, Sorkin Vet told me, “Wait’ll you see what you get to say.” Just ridin’ his words. pic.twitter.com/irAEN43gi8 — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) July 10, 2014
OPINION TIME: Ricky Gervais definitely deserves to be nominated for Derek, but I’m conflicted that it’s for “best actor in a comedy,” given the way he very poignantly and delicately plays a mentally disabled man. Chalk another one up to The Emmys Are Stupid.
I have never been more exited & proud of a nomination. I honestly nearly cried. A sincere thank you. #emmys #derek pic.twitter.com/D2kK0vakfT — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 10, 2014
Tony Hale:
SO humbled by this nomination. Not possible without extraordinary writers, ensemble and crew. Not possible at all. @VeepHBO
— Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) July 10, 2014
Anna Chlumsky:
Congrats to everyone in the @VeepHBO Family on the nominations! We love this show so much. :) #Daniwah! — Anna Chlumsky (@AnnaChlumsky) July 10, 2014
Jordan Peele and Stephen Colbert:
Congrats to @JordanPeele @Carrie_Rachel @amyschumer @KeeganMKey @jimmyfallon @jimmykimmel @billmaher @TheDailyShow @jackparr — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 10, 2014
i dunno… a better twitter reaction by Jeff Daniels would be to return his nomination… and his emmy from last year while he’s at it…
You’re probably too young to remember but way back when, Paramount had bought ad space in several major newspapers in anticipation of Terms of Endearment‘s Oscar nominations. Unfortunately, the ads congratulated Best Supporting Actor nominee Jeff Daniels, who was not among the film’s nominees (Lithgow unexpectedly took the slot).
I’m not a huge fan of The Newsroom but Daniels is a hard-working guy and I don’t begrudge him earning overdue recognition.
Agreed, Dan. If he wants recognition, he should get it for something he actually deserves, which is not an emmy for best lead actor in a drama series, a category in which his performance is not only by far the worst, but one where he pushes out far more deserving actors who didn’t get nominated.
Are you seriously suggesting that Bryan Cranston has been under-rewarded for Breaking Bad? Christ, you fanboys are ridiculous.
@Downton Gabby No, but TImothy Olyphant damn well deserves a nomination at least.
Matthew Rhys was robbed by the Jeff Daniel’s nom.
Ricky Gervais has said that Derek isn’t mentally retarded, he’s socially different or awkward. That said, he deserves all the trophies because I have never cried so much during two seasons of just six, 20-something minute episodes.
I concur, Mr. Butt.
I was hoping that he would somehow work in a Rampart reference just to poke some fun at himself. Like “Wow, that nomination is great but I’d really like to talk some more about Rampart”.
I don’t think I could love Anna Chlumsky any more than I already do. Like, real, actual love.
You know what I love about Anna Chlumsky? Her post-pregnancy rack. Yowwza!
#Daniwah is pretty endearing.
Nothing will ever rival Patton Oswalt’s Oscar-rejection Twitter adventures.
Ricky Gervais is the man. Hope he gets that shit.
The only entertaining thanks was Woody.
I fully expected a McConoughey tweet of “alright alright alright.”
Agreed. This was disappointing.