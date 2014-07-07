Everybody Thank Ashton Kutcher Because Now Mila Kunis Wants To Quit Acting To Be A Full-Time Mom

Oh goody, now we have another thing to thank Ashton Kutcher for, because in addition to getting engaged to one of the most desirable working actresses today and knocking her up with his Kutcherspawn — in a new interview with W Magazine, Mila Kunis says that she plans to be a “full time mom,” and before Ashton Kutcher came along she never wanted to get married in the first place. *shakes fists in air air* DAMN YOOOOUUU, KUTCHER!
“I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage,” the engaged mom-to-be told W magazine in an interview for its August issue. “Then things changed — I found the love of my life. Now my theory on weddings is: Don’t invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are okay with that. They’re just excited that I said yes.”
“I have never wanted to be the person who only has business on her mind. To me, this job has always been a hobby that turned into a great profession, but I don’t eat and breathe acting,” she told W. “I’m sure Meryl Streep has a very different point of view. But I’m excited about being a full-time mom.”
Now, I don’t want to poo-poo over anyone’s personal life choices, and of course Mila Kunis has every right to quit acting to raise children, but, it’s just … Nobody wants to see Mila Kunis go away. Maybe she’ll just be like almost every other single actress who says they want to focus on motherhood and then remembers that while diapers and puke are great and everything, money and fame is pretty cool, too.
(Via Us Weekly)
First Macauly Culkin, then Ashton Kutcher. This chick sure is stupid.
This isn’t all that far fetched because by Ukrainian standards Mr. Kutcher is considered quite the catch. It’s not Mila’s fault. She is preprogrammed to gravitate towards a certain level of douchery. It’s at a molecular level.
He’s demonstrated his ability to rock a tracksuit, which is almost a prerequisite.
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
No big loss. I’ve never liked Kunis as an actress (other than early That’s 70’s Show, before everyone on that show became insufferable).
agreed… tho what will we do w/o Friends with Benefits 2? wait… that’s the one w/ mila kunis right?
I thought her role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall was pretty good, but I don’t know if she ever aspired to be a really famous actress. Something tells me, though, that after a few years, once her child gets older, she will get offered a role that she likes enough to lure her back. Can’t blame a woman who wants to dedicate herself to raising her child, especially their first. Besides, she can likely do the Family Guy from home, and even if not, she probably has enough money of her own to not need to work for a long time. Then there is the option of future photoshoots (drool).
Oh, why couldn’t Ashton Kutcher have married Melissa McCarthy?
Because some men just want to watch the world burn.
Yup, being a good human being and wanting to be a great mom is gaaaaaaaay.
What’s the problem? She doesn’t get nude on film so this doesn’t matter.
Eh, it’s not exactly like she’s some kind of top tier actress. She’s just cute and seems personable in interviews.
These two are going to produce a beautiful B-list actress together..
Context conveniently snipped. That quote about being a full-time mom comes right after “I had already decided to take a year off.” So she’s talking about a year.
Shut up Meg.
Meh.
She was mostly eye candy anyway. And her attractiveness has been heavily diminished by the company she keeps.
So it really wouldn’t be a huge loss in my world.
It would be poetic justice if this happened
[www.youtube.com]