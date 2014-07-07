Everybody Thank Ashton Kutcher Because Now Mila Kunis Wants To Quit Acting To Be A Full-Time Mom

Getty Image

Oh goody, now we have another thing to thank Ashton Kutcher for, because in addition to getting engaged to one of the most desirable working actresses today and knocking her up with his Kutcherspawn — in a new interview with W Magazine, Mila Kunis says that she plans to be a “full time mom,” and before Ashton Kutcher came along she never wanted to get married in the first place. *shakes fists in air air* DAMN YOOOOUUU, KUTCHER!

“I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage,” the engaged mom-to-be told W magazine in an interview for its August issue. “Then things changed — I found the love of my life. Now my theory on weddings is: Don’t invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are okay with that. They’re just excited that I said yes.” “I have never wanted to be the person who only has business on her mind. To me, this job has always been a hobby that turned into a great profession, but I don’t eat and breathe acting,” she told W. “I’m sure Meryl Streep has a very different point of view. But I’m excited about being a full-time mom.”

Now, I don’t want to poo-poo over anyone’s personal life choices, and of course Mila Kunis has every right to quit acting to raise children, but, it’s just … Nobody wants to see Mila Kunis go away. Maybe she’ll just be like almost every other single actress who says they want to focus on motherhood and then remembers that while diapers and puke are great and everything, money and fame is pretty cool, too.

