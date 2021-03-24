Netflix can’t stop and won’t stop giving us plenty of bingewatching opportunities as the pandemic keeps rolling through spring. For sure, this month’s selections form a batch of highly varied entertainment, and there’s likely no way that you can (or even will be crazy enough to try) absorb all of the films and TV shows that will be newly up for grabs in April. No one knows for sure how Netflix continues to pack itself full of fresh offerings without the coffers running dry, but sometimes, a little mystery can be better than learning the true process. Enjoy!

Tons of original offerings are on the way, including a film starring Idris Elba in a cowboy hat, and a highly anticipated fantasy series based upon bestselling novels. Then there’s a fascinating, high-dollar art heist to explore, and Sir David Attenborough continues to have a work ethic that’s somehow greater than all of us combined. How’s he still pulling those globetrotting feats at age 94? He and Betty White must know something. With that said, the sum of offerings look stoo good to be believed.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in April.

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix film streaming 4/2)

Idris Elba in a cowboy hat should be enough of an attraction here, but assuming that you want to know about the all-important plot, here we go. A troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) spends the summer in North Philadelphia, where he’s torn between diving into a life or crime or embracing the urban-cowboy subculture that’s embodied by his estranged dad (Elba). The story’s based upon Ghetto Cowboy, the novel by G.Neri, and the film co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

Shadow And Bone (Netflix series streaming 4/23)

Need a little fantasy to shut down reality for awhile? You’re in luck. Based upon Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, this show follows dark forces that move against an orphan mapmaker (Alina Starkov), whose power might be the key to transforming a war-torn world. Can Alina set her people free? She must conquer the Shadow Fold threat and train as an elite magical soldier (a Grisha) while learning that nothing is it seems, and she must also maneuver around a crew of charismatic criminals to determine who is an ally, who is an enemy, and who is both.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix documentary series streaming 4/7)

This docuseries goes big while digging into a $500 million stash of missing art and a $10 million reward for the lucky person who finds it. The mystery sources back 30 freaking years after two thieves pulled off the greatest art heist in history in 1990 Boston, and investigators are now tracking the cold case in an attempt to uncover legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and more. Get ready for dead ends and lucky breaks aplenty.

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix documentary series streaming 4/22)

Earth Day needed this three-part series, and so does your soul. Or at least, I’m assuming that your soul will be soothed while watching Sir David Attenborough traveling from Costa Rica’s rainforests to Scottish Highlands’ snow-covered landscape to show the world how animals make extraordinary use of color. The show promises “revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series” (according to Netflix) to reveal, uh, invisible-to-us colors? It sounds utterly fascinating, especially the details about a butterfly wing sending “seemingly magical ultraviolet signals” and the revelation of what a Bengal tiger’s stripes truly signal.