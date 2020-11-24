The holiday season is in full swing, but gathering isn’t exactly a wise move this year. Fortunately, Netflix not only has a sleigh full of festive movies ready for the taking, but there’s so much more to look forward to in December from the streamer, which is keen to keep you bingewatching while avoiding doing the full-on family thing this year (and yes, avoiding those inevitable arguments, always a highlight).

Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including Chadwick Boseman’s final film that promises to win some awards. George Clooney’s also starring in and directing his own Netflix movie, and David Fincher’s sending out a love letter to moviegoing. On the TV front, the hormone monsters of Big Mouth will return, along with a final chapter from the chilling Sabrina Spellman and a Shondaland series that should get Twitter talking.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in December.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix film streaming 12/18)

Chadwick Boseman left this world far too soon, but before he departed, he left us a lasting performance alongside Oscar winner Viola Davis. She portrays the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” and he’s her ambitious trumpeteer, Levee. Together with his fellow musicians, they will conquer a blazing hot 1920s Chicago recording session, and Levee will help inspire his colleagues to unleash truth-revealing stories that will alter their lives and, possibly, history itself. It’s a testament to the blues’ transformative power and adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play of the same name with Denzel Washington onboard as producer.

Mank (Netflix film streaming 12/4)

All the iconic directors are crafting Netflix movies these days, and David Fincher is now joining them. Even more notably for cinephiles, he’s doing so with a 1930s Hollywood throwback to the days of Orson Welles, and when social critic/alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. “Mank” Mankiewicz scrambled to put the finishing touches (and his name) on the Citizen Kane screenplay. If Fincher’s prowess and Gary Oldman in the title role weren’t enough to get you onboard for Mank, then perhaps hearing that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are doing the musical honors will be the final enticement you need. As if we weren’t already hungry enough for the filmgoing experience, right? Between the sounds and the sights (sumptuously rendered through flawless black-and-white visuals), those who love movies are in for a treat.

Bridgerton (Netflix series streaming 12/25)

Shondaland brings us a series that I’m predicting will appeal to the Emily In Paris crowd but in a far less problematic way. Essentially, the show follows the debut of a daughter from a powerful family, who must navigate high society with the help of the rebellious Duke of Hastings, as they hatch a plan to reach their mutual goals. The romantic aspect of this series might be predictable, but the lessons learned and the lightly nibbling social commentary should strike a chord out there on Twitter.

Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 12/4)

One of TV’s funniest shows is back to drum up anxiety, courtesy of Tito the Mosquito (who will be voiced by Maria Bamford), in addition to all the hormone monsters that you dearly love. Newcomer voices on the series include Ayo Edebiri replacing Jenny Slate as Missy, along with Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.

The Midnight Sky (Netflix film streaming 12/23)

George Clooney’s got a Netflix movie coming, y’all. He’s also got a David Letterman beard while playing a cancer-afflicted, lonely scientist in the Arctic who’s also struggling to survive on post-apocalyptic Earth while attempting to help save some astronauts. The screenplay hails from The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith, so The Revenant + Gravity? That sounds epic, Oscar-y, and like a different kind of late-December movie than we’re used to from Netflix (Bright, Bird Box, 6 Underground). Let’s hope we don’t see any angry (polar) bears entering the equation.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix series streaming 12/31)

The Riverdale spinoff will come to a (planned) end with this fourth installment starring Kiernan Shipka. This time around, the Devil-afflicted Nick’s attempting to win Sabrina back after surrendering to his darker urges, but The Eldritch Terrors have descended upon Greendale, and The Void could truly be the End of All Things. Can the Fright Club save the day? I’m (strangely) pulling for Harvey over here.