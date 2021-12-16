Netflix wants 2022 to be here as much as you do, and that’s why they’re giving us plenty of TV to look forward to in the New Year as well. The streaming service brings back several new shows in January, including the crowd-pleasing adventures of Marty Byrde and his life of unimpressive crime. He’s really stepped in it, permanently, it seems, and there’s no telling if he’ll make it out alive. Fortunately, we do know that Ricky Gervais’ returning show will be a little cheerier this year, so there’s a some balance at work. Also, the return of a reality dating show will make you very happy that it’s still a great idea to stay inside and ignore the downfall of humanity.
There’s plenty more, including a psychological thriller that makes fun of psychological thrillers. There’s a some revolving doors for vampires, too, with the arrival of Interview with the Vampire and The Lost Boys as well as the departure of The Twilight Saga. See ya, sparkly vamps!
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in January.
Ozark: Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/21)
The bad news is that Marty Byrde and fam will only be with us for one more season. The good news is that this is a supersized season that will arrive in two halves, so I’m pretending that we’re getting two more seasons. Jason Bateman’s baby has been good to us all, even if it’s been bad for Marty, Wendy, and the kids, and so-so for Ruth. This season, we’ll see what happened after the blood-spattered tarmac happenings. Marty and Wendy were received with opened arms (for a new life in Mexico?) after Helen took a gunshot to the head, and one can bet that this new beginning won’t be any more relaxing than the Byrdes’ money-laundering U.S. life. Luckily, Laura Linney and Julia Garner will still be around to make Marty’s life a little more hellish, and then I hope the ladies can take a nice vacation.
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix film streaming 1/28)
You’ve probably seen the similarly titled Girl On The Train, which has nothing to do with this film, although the spookiness arrives in a darkly comedic manner here. Kristen Bell plays a heartbroken woman, Anna, who sits with her wine in that window of the title. One day, she notices a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley), who move nearbys with his daughter (Samsara Yett), and suddenly, a glimmer of light comes into her life. Then comes murder-time, uh oh.
After Life: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/14)
Ricky Gervais returns as Tony, the widower who decided to not commit suicide out of impression but, instead, to take his angst out in the world. He fancies this attitude to be a Super Power, all while everyone around him grows concerned. This final season sees Tony still struggling with enormous grief but realizing that he actually enjoys making people feel good. It’s both an end and a beginning to this story, and here’s to the celebration of hope.
Too Hot To Handle: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/19)
This reality dating series proves to be an exercise in contestant frustration, and somehow, it’s entertaining as hell to witness. Everyone can look but no one can touch, unless they’re willing to get up all of that prize money. Everyone is objectively beautiful and scantily clad, too, so that feat is easier said than accomplished. The stakes are higher this season, too, but you’ll have to tune in to find out what that means.
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/28)
The Queer Eye grooming expert switches gear here to explore, well, everything. From gender identity to skyscrapers to snacks, he’s diving into every field with both brains and quirkiness, which will make you year for those days when we could all enjoy the simple things in life while appreciating their complexity.
Avail. TBA
All of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Avail. 1/1
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Avail. 1/4
Action Pack
Avail. 1/5
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Avail. 1/6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Avail. 1/7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Avail. 1/10
Undercover: Season 3
Avail. 1/11
Dear Mother
Avail. 1/12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Avail. 1/13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Avail. 1/14
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Avail. 1/16
Phantom Thread
Avail. 1/17
After We Fell
Avail. 1/18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Avail. 1/19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González – The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Avail. 1/20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment
Avail. 1/21
American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge of War
My Father’s Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Avail. 1/24
Three Songs for Benazir
Avail. 1/25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Avail. 1/27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Avail. 1/28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in December:
Leaving 1/1
Snowpiercer
Leaving 1/5
Episodes: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 1/6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Leaving 1/10
Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/11
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Leaving 1/15
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight
Leaving 1/17
The Bling Ring
Homefront
Leaving 1/21
The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 1/31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General’s Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
Mystic River
Shutter Island