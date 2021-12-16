Netflix wants 2022 to be here as much as you do, and that’s why they’re giving us plenty of TV to look forward to in the New Year as well. The streaming service brings back several new shows in January, including the crowd-pleasing adventures of Marty Byrde and his life of unimpressive crime. He’s really stepped in it, permanently, it seems, and there’s no telling if he’ll make it out alive. Fortunately, we do know that Ricky Gervais’ returning show will be a little cheerier this year, so there’s a some balance at work. Also, the return of a reality dating show will make you very happy that it’s still a great idea to stay inside and ignore the downfall of humanity.

There’s plenty more, including a psychological thriller that makes fun of psychological thrillers. There’s a some revolving doors for vampires, too, with the arrival of Interview with the Vampire and The Lost Boys as well as the departure of The Twilight Saga. See ya, sparkly vamps!

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in January.

Ozark: Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/21)

The bad news is that Marty Byrde and fam will only be with us for one more season. The good news is that this is a supersized season that will arrive in two halves, so I’m pretending that we’re getting two more seasons. Jason Bateman’s baby has been good to us all, even if it’s been bad for Marty, Wendy, and the kids, and so-so for Ruth. This season, we’ll see what happened after the blood-spattered tarmac happenings. Marty and Wendy were received with opened arms (for a new life in Mexico?) after Helen took a gunshot to the head, and one can bet that this new beginning won’t be any more relaxing than the Byrdes’ money-laundering U.S. life. Luckily, Laura Linney and Julia Garner will still be around to make Marty’s life a little more hellish, and then I hope the ladies can take a nice vacation.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix film streaming 1/28)

You’ve probably seen the similarly titled Girl On The Train, which has nothing to do with this film, although the spookiness arrives in a darkly comedic manner here. Kristen Bell plays a heartbroken woman, Anna, who sits with her wine in that window of the title. One day, she notices a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley), who move nearbys with his daughter (Samsara Yett), and suddenly, a glimmer of light comes into her life. Then comes murder-time, uh oh.

After Life: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/14)

Ricky Gervais returns as Tony, the widower who decided to not commit suicide out of impression but, instead, to take his angst out in the world. He fancies this attitude to be a Super Power, all while everyone around him grows concerned. This final season sees Tony still struggling with enormous grief but realizing that he actually enjoys making people feel good. It’s both an end and a beginning to this story, and here’s to the celebration of hope.

Too Hot To Handle: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/19)

This reality dating series proves to be an exercise in contestant frustration, and somehow, it’s entertaining as hell to witness. Everyone can look but no one can touch, unless they’re willing to get up all of that prize money. Everyone is objectively beautiful and scantily clad, too, so that feat is easier said than accomplished. The stakes are higher this season, too, but you’ll have to tune in to find out what that means.