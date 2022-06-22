We’re in the thick of summer now and feeling the heat across the United States. If you’re already sweltering this year and also don’t totally dig the firecracker thing (or need to stay inside and take care of your pups), then there’s a bucket full of content waiting for you in July. I’m assuming that you’ve already binged The Umbrella Academy as well, right? Good, and now Netflix is bringing you more of The Upside Down as well as a ridiculously good cast in The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans’ wily mustache. Also, Dakota Johnson’s starring in an Austen adaptation that looks like it’s designed to upset a few people, so just have some fun with that one.
Comedy and documentaries are also the name of the game. Bill Burr returns for a stand-up comedy special, and there’s a true crime story coming your way that you’ve probably heard about many times before, but it’s compelling enough for a new spin. Also, Boogie Nights, Goodfellas, and many other classics come to this streaming platform, too.
Happy binging. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July.
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/1)
Yes, yes. Again with the bifurcated season approach, and that’s no complaint. This second batch of Season 4 episodes promises to destroy fans in a way that they’ll hopefully love. War is definitely in Hawkins with Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) doing the psychic-monster thing. Millie Bobby Brown’s out there somewhere, and the Duffer Brothers have warned that maybe not everyone will make it out alive. Does that sound ominous enough for you? It’s almost time to find out why, and hopefully, we’ll get some more Kate Bush, too. That would be a good rule for life.
The Gray Man (Netflix film streaming 7/22)
Come for the Chris Evans mustache and stay for… Chris Evans? Hey, Ryan Gosling (also with a mustache) and Anna de Armas are onboard, too, in this story about a CIA agent who stumbles upon information that the agency doesn’t want getting out there. And then a rogue operative comes for him (with a bounty), and we’ve got intrigue and action. This will either be a brilliant sendup or another over expensive, A-list Netflix movie, but maybe we’ll get lucky, and it’ll be both of those things.
Persuasion (Netflix film streaming 7/15)
Dakota Johnson’s bangs star in this evident retooling of the Jane Austen classic novel. Johnson portrays Anne Elliot, who decided not to marry a poor but handsome dude, and they get a second chance. Hopefully, someone will toss some limes into the frame for fun. If they’re gonna go off book, then why not go all the way and get meta with Limes Lies?
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Netflix documentary streaming 7/13)
Does the world really need another D.B. Cooper take? Well, we’re getting one, even after countless pop culture references (including Loki and Justified) and an HBO documentary. Netflix gives this story a whirl, too, so sign on to watch more about the 1970s skyjacker who disappeared with all that cash and a never-surfaced identity.
Boo Bitch (Netflix series streaming 7/8)
Lana Condor is a gem, and here, she’s a gem that realizes that she’s a ghost who (naturally) decides that this is the best time to live her best life. This looks charming as heck and like a fuzzy summery confection.
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (Netflix comedy special streaming 7/12)
The above compilation doesn’t reflect Bill Burr’s upcoming (and fifth) Netflix comedy special because the new trailer hasn’t materialized as of yet. But expect Bill (following the end of F Is For Family) taking on how his wife gives him bad reviews, and yeah, he will obviously address cancel culture again. Get ready.
Avail. 7/1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
Avail. 7/3
Blair Witch (2016)
Avail. 7/4
Leave No Trace
Avail. 7/6
Control Z: Season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
King of Stonks
Uncle from Another World
Avail. 7/7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
Avail. 7/8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How To Build a Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
Avail. 7/10
12 Strong
Avail. 7/11
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
Avail. 7/12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer
Avail. 7/13
Big Timber: Season
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
Avail. 7/14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
Avail. 7/15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don’t Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted
Avail. 7/16
Umma
Avail. 7/18
Live is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
Too Old for Fairy Tales
Avail. 7/19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak
Avail. 7/20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
Virgin River: Season 4
Avail. 7/21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
Avail. 7/22
Blown Away: Season 3
The Gray Man
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Avail. 7/25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5
Avail. 7/26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA
Avail. 7/27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 –
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2
Avail. 7/28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
Avail. 7/29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
Avail. 7/31
The Wretched
Leaving 7/2
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving 7/6
Brick Mansions
Leaving 7/7
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving 7/11
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving 7/14
The Brave
Leaving 7/15
Radium Girls
Leaving 7/19
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving 7/21
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 7/23
Django Unchained
Leaving 7/25
Banana Split
Leaving 7/31
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday the 13th
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Lean on Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You’ve Got Mail