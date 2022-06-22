We’re in the thick of summer now and feeling the heat across the United States. If you’re already sweltering this year and also don’t totally dig the firecracker thing (or need to stay inside and take care of your pups), then there’s a bucket full of content waiting for you in July. I’m assuming that you’ve already binged The Umbrella Academy as well, right? Good, and now Netflix is bringing you more of The Upside Down as well as a ridiculously good cast in The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans’ wily mustache. Also, Dakota Johnson’s starring in an Austen adaptation that looks like it’s designed to upset a few people, so just have some fun with that one.

Comedy and documentaries are also the name of the game. Bill Burr returns for a stand-up comedy special, and there’s a true crime story coming your way that you’ve probably heard about many times before, but it’s compelling enough for a new spin. Also, Boogie Nights, Goodfellas, and many other classics come to this streaming platform, too.

Happy binging. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/1)

Yes, yes. Again with the bifurcated season approach, and that’s no complaint. This second batch of Season 4 episodes promises to destroy fans in a way that they’ll hopefully love. War is definitely in Hawkins with Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) doing the psychic-monster thing. Millie Bobby Brown’s out there somewhere, and the Duffer Brothers have warned that maybe not everyone will make it out alive. Does that sound ominous enough for you? It’s almost time to find out why, and hopefully, we’ll get some more Kate Bush, too. That would be a good rule for life.

The Gray Man (Netflix film streaming 7/22)

Come for the Chris Evans mustache and stay for… Chris Evans? Hey, Ryan Gosling (also with a mustache) and Anna de Armas are onboard, too, in this story about a CIA agent who stumbles upon information that the agency doesn’t want getting out there. And then a rogue operative comes for him (with a bounty), and we’ve got intrigue and action. This will either be a brilliant sendup or another over expensive, A-list Netflix movie, but maybe we’ll get lucky, and it’ll be both of those things.

Persuasion (Netflix film streaming 7/15)

Dakota Johnson’s bangs star in this evident retooling of the Jane Austen classic novel. Johnson portrays Anne Elliot, who decided not to marry a poor but handsome dude, and they get a second chance. Hopefully, someone will toss some limes into the frame for fun. If they’re gonna go off book, then why not go all the way and get meta with Limes Lies?

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Netflix documentary streaming 7/13)

Does the world really need another D.B. Cooper take? Well, we’re getting one, even after countless pop culture references (including Loki and Justified) and an HBO documentary. Netflix gives this story a whirl, too, so sign on to watch more about the 1970s skyjacker who disappeared with all that cash and a never-surfaced identity.

Boo Bitch (Netflix series streaming 7/8)

Lana Condor is a gem, and here, she’s a gem that realizes that she’s a ghost who (naturally) decides that this is the best time to live her best life. This looks charming as heck and like a fuzzy summery confection.