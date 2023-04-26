Spring has sprung, and if you’re hiding from allergy season, Netflix is here for you. The streaming service is roundly tackling the quadrants this month, too. Fans of bodice-clad drama will be thrilled for a Bridgerton prequel series while comedy lovers will want to tackle the return of Tim Robinson’s show and new standup specials from Wanda Skyes and Hannah Gadsby, which follow up on April’s John Mulaney offering. And the dads out there will be happy to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in his own TV show while playing a dad who can still kick a little ass.
Speaking of Arnold, the Netflix back library receives some of the action star’s most beloved movies along with the Austin Powers films, so you can fully head into intentionally cringey nostalgia mode. A bevy of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movies will simultaneously surface as well, which must be a coincidence, and a new animated series will arrive from the minds behind Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in May.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix series streaming 5/4)
The corset-filled, 19th century, soap-operatic juggernaut returns for more of what Shondaland already delivered. The principal series will bring us third and fourth seasons, but for the time being, viewers can tuck into Charlotte’s origin story, on both historical and personal levels. Expect to see some familiar faces from the original show with younger Charlotte portrayed by India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel as her present-day incarnation. Fingers crossed for a lot of Snorting Habit details, but the main thread will follow Charlotte’s arranged marriage to King George. She’s not thrilled at first, but the trailer suggests that she warms up to the idea.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 5/30)
The Emmy-winning leading man of this sketch comedy series is back with even more absurdist comedy sketches, will make his legions of fans throw all the memes onto Twitter for years to come. If Twitter lasts that long, that is. If you haven’t taken a gander at this series yet, do consider it if you’re fan of Nathan Fielder’s painfully awkward brand of humor. This show’s variety of chaos isn’t for everyone, but the people who love it… really love it.
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix standup comedy special streaming 5/9)
Still best known for the highly successful and revelatory Nanette, Gadsby is back with a third Netflix special that aims at the feel-good crowd. This installment includes talk of weddings, and bunny-related trauma. You read that correctly.
FUBAR (Netflix series streaming 5/25)
This series looks like Mr. and Mrs. Smith but with a father-daughter pairing. Naturally, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a CIA operative who would love to retire but gets pulled back in for one last job, and this somehow involves teaming up with said daughter and growing confused by her lipstick vibrator. Ugh, dad.
Mulligan (Netflix series streaming 5/12)
This animated series hails from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, so perhaps there’s some spirit of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or 30 Rock that will be echoed. It’s also a satiric take on Earthlings aiming to survive the aftermath of an alien attack, although the trailer doesn’t give us a hint on how well it lands punches. The voice cast includes Fey, Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Sam Richardson, and Dana Carvey.
Avail. TBA
Siren: Survive the Island
Avail. 5/1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Avail. 5/2
Love Village
The Tailor
Avail. 5/3
Jewish Matchmaking
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7
Avail. 5/4
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Sanctuary
Avail. 5/6
A Man Called Otto
Avail. 5/8
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2
Avail. 5/9
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
Avail. 5/10
Dance Brothers
Missing: Dead or Alive?
Queen Cleopatra
Avail. 5/11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3
Avail. 5/12
Black Knight
Call Me Kate
The Mother
Mulligan
Queer Eye: Season 7
Avail. 5/13
UglyDolls
Avail. 5/16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
Avail. 5/17
Faithfully Yours
Fanfic
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
Working: What We Do All Day
Avail. 5/18
Kitti Katz
XO, Kitty
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
Avail. 5/19
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
Muted
Selling Sunset: Season 6
Young, Famous & African: Season 2
Avail. 5/22
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
Avail. 5/23
All American: Season 5
MerPeople
Victim/Suspect
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Avail. 5/24
Mother’s Day
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Avail. 5/25
FUBAR
Avail. 5/26
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
Blood & Gold
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina
Turn of the Tide
Avail. 5/30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3
Avail. 5/31
Heartland: Season 15
Mixed by Erry
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 5/4
Pup Star: World Tour
Leaving 5/10
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/13
Weed the People
Leaving 5/14
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Leaving 5/16
Side Effects
Leaving 5/18
The Last Days
Leaving 5/27
Collateral Beauty
Leaving 5/29
The 2nd
Leaving 5/31
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Young