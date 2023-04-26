Spring has sprung, and if you’re hiding from allergy season, Netflix is here for you. The streaming service is roundly tackling the quadrants this month, too. Fans of bodice-clad drama will be thrilled for a Bridgerton prequel series while comedy lovers will want to tackle the return of Tim Robinson’s show and new standup specials from Wanda Skyes and Hannah Gadsby, which follow up on April’s John Mulaney offering. And the dads out there will be happy to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in his own TV show while playing a dad who can still kick a little ass.

Speaking of Arnold, the Netflix back library receives some of the action star’s most beloved movies along with the Austin Powers films, so you can fully head into intentionally cringey nostalgia mode. A bevy of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movies will simultaneously surface as well, which must be a coincidence, and a new animated series will arrive from the minds behind Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in May.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix series streaming 5/4)

The corset-filled, 19th century, soap-operatic juggernaut returns for more of what Shondaland already delivered. The principal series will bring us third and fourth seasons, but for the time being, viewers can tuck into Charlotte’s origin story, on both historical and personal levels. Expect to see some familiar faces from the original show with younger Charlotte portrayed by India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel as her present-day incarnation. Fingers crossed for a lot of Snorting Habit details, but the main thread will follow Charlotte’s arranged marriage to King George. She’s not thrilled at first, but the trailer suggests that she warms up to the idea.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 5/30)

The Emmy-winning leading man of this sketch comedy series is back with even more absurdist comedy sketches, will make his legions of fans throw all the memes onto Twitter for years to come. If Twitter lasts that long, that is. If you haven’t taken a gander at this series yet, do consider it if you’re fan of Nathan Fielder’s painfully awkward brand of humor. This show’s variety of chaos isn’t for everyone, but the people who love it… really love it.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix standup comedy special streaming 5/9)

Still best known for the highly successful and revelatory Nanette, Gadsby is back with a third Netflix special that aims at the feel-good crowd. This installment includes talk of weddings, and bunny-related trauma. You read that correctly.

FUBAR (Netflix series streaming 5/25)

This series looks like Mr. and Mrs. Smith but with a father-daughter pairing. Naturally, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a CIA operative who would love to retire but gets pulled back in for one last job, and this somehow involves teaming up with said daughter and growing confused by her lipstick vibrator. Ugh, dad.

Mulligan (Netflix series streaming 5/12)

This animated series hails from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, so perhaps there’s some spirit of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or 30 Rock that will be echoed. It’s also a satiric take on Earthlings aiming to survive the aftermath of an alien attack, although the trailer doesn’t give us a hint on how well it lands punches. The voice cast includes Fey, Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Sam Richardson, and Dana Carvey.

