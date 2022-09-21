Fall is upon us, finally. It’s been one hell of a boiling hot summer, but relief is on the way, and with it, the spooky season. Netflix is fully into the seasonal mood with multiple new shows to thrill and care the bejesus out of you. Haunting of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan returns with his next Midnight-titled show, the inner workings of Jeffrey Dahmer will be on display, and Mila Kunis stars in a thriller movie based on a popular, Gillian Flynn-esque book. In addition, Guillermo del Toro presents a collection of troubling tales, and Netflix also restocked their library with plentiful installments of the Ocean’s Eleven, Rush Hour, and Sex and the City franchises. Be warned: Schitt’s Creek will soon leave the streamer, so it’s time to catch up or binge it again.

One more key development for the month: Netflix appears to be shifting toward weekly releases for some titles. So, the newest Unsolved Mysteries and Bling Empire seasons will slowly roll out episodes, and we’ll see whether delayed gratification works out for Netflix, as it has for Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ shows.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October.

The Midnight Club: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 10/7)

Halloween belongs to Mike Flanagan of The Haunting Of Hill House, and in the wake of Midnight Mass, the witching hour gets even more focus in this adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel about teens afflicted with terminal illnesses. They cope by telling each other ghastly stories, and the the supernatural gets involved, along with a pact to send signals from the grave when the time comes. This series will (unfortunately) suffer from a lack of Hamish Linklater, but I’m sure that the show will make up for this egregious sin.

Big Mouth: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 10/28)

Gather around for more of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s adult-animated show about how puberty is the worst. Banality and critical acclaim do go hand-in-hand sometimes! This show will follow closely with the characters’ families, which should be interesting, considering that hormone monsters are afoot. Ideally, we’ll also hear more of The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, who replaced Jenny Slate as Missy following a casting controversy. Hey, we’ll take more Ayo any way that we can get it.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix film streaming 10/7)

Mila Kunis stars in this adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestselling novel that surely took inspiration from Gillian Flynn’s Dark Places. The story follows a writer (Ani) who happened to survive a mass killing at her high school. Naturally, some PTSD is involved, and a documentary filmmaker surfaces some memories that would best be forgotten. In the end, some dark truths might shake up her whole world even more, and here’s a bonus: Scoot McNairy’s along for the horrific ride.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix documentary series streaming 10/7)

Evan Peters stars as notorious cannibal/serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in this deep dive that sources unearthed interviews, all tied up in a revolting bow as he offers “sandwiches” to neighbors. Ryan Murphy produces this true-to-life American Horror Story, which sets out to examine systematic failures that allowed Dahmer to flourish. You know, despite all of the revolting smells and screams that emerged from his Wisconsin apartment. Close the blinds before you watch this one.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/7)

This compelling revival still ditches the narrator (and that’s for the best) while diving into more unexplained crimes and deaths, possibly missed with the paranormal. The Stranger Things producers teamed up with Cosgrove/Meurer Productions to keep the original series’ spirit alive with real-life stories that will entrance and haunt you.