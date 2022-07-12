The Emmy nominations churned out a few pleasant surprises, including Rhea Seehorn and the Pam & Tommy gang not being snubbed, but inevitably, snubbing was bound to happen. Those omissions include The Righteous Gemstones cast and some key Stranger Things players, but arguably, there’s an even more egregious sin at work here: Midnight Mass got the shaft.

The Netflix limited series stands at the apex of Mike Flanagan’s work in the horror genre. It’s an entertaining and visually lush show, and it’s also a scathing critique of how faith can corrupt, and how a willfully blind adherence to religion can drive people toward embracing acts of cruelty. The show’s also a meditation on addiction (partially represented as vampirism), and it’s filled with powerhouse performances including Hamish Linklater as the show’s incoming priest who’s got a lot going on within those robes. Following Flanagan’s work on The Haunting Of Hill House franchise, Midnight Mass rocketed so fast up the streaming charts that Netflix greenlit a followup, but somehow, the Emmys simply does not dig atmospheric horror this year (even if What We Do In The Shadows did represent in the horror-comedy arena).

Ultimately, Flanagan still wins because his next project, The Fall of the House of Usher, will dive into Edgar Allan Poe and be based upon multiple Poe works, but people are still bummed out. If there can be a zillion (deserved) The White Lotus nominations in the Limited Series categories, why not a little Midnight Mass love? Fans are going ahead and declaring the show a winner no matter what:

Midnight Mass will always be a winner to me. #Emmys — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) July 12, 2022

midnight mass you’re an emmy nominee and winner in my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w3MLuBpbJ3 — ryan (@TWlNPE4KS) July 12, 2022

I don’t usually take notice of awards and stuff, but Midnight Mass not being nominated is insane to me pic.twitter.com/R6yqSu1xAq — brendon (@bren_films) July 12, 2022

That midnight mass snub for the limited series category is nasty work — MEL (@filmadlct) July 12, 2022

Hamish Linklater/Midnight Mass/Rahul Kohli/Kate/Sam/Zach/Michael/Robert/Henry….the list is too long….and Mike Flanagan of all wins so many Emmy's in my head. This is sad news. pic.twitter.com/NXh5msHjyH — 🖤MidnightMess🖤 Hiatus (@WaytKayt) July 12, 2022

My Emi Award (get it?) goes to Hamish Linklater for Midnight Mass. He was great. pic.twitter.com/bqGxF4QncD — emi (@krunchie_frog) July 12, 2022

midnight mass swept the emmys in my heart — ky (@garlicemoji) July 12, 2022

Midnight Mass is the best thing I've seen in years. It's PERFECT and wonderful and beautiful and terrifying and badass and tragic and thoughtful and amazing. https://t.co/9wCuCM9c88 — George Efta II (@GeorgeEftaII) July 12, 2022

Midnight Mass should have lead the field in Emmy noms. One of my favorite shows of last year that’s super timely given today’s current evangelical Christian political climate. — MARKING 👑 (@KingR2X) July 12, 2022

You can stream Midnight Mass on Netflix, and the Emmys will air on September 4.