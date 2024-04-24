Netflix doesn’t know the meaning of a content shortage, even if several of their hit series have been pushed back to 2025 due to Hollywood strikes. This month, the corset-clutching Bridgerton will offer up a (half) season to satisfy cravings for courting season, and Jerry Seinfeld is somehow making his directorial debut with a comedy film that is (un)frosted, not baked.
This month, the streamer also attempts to get back in the stand-up comedy saddle with several comedians tossing contributions into the arena and John Mulaney launching a six-part live series.
New library editions include Reacher star Alan Ritchson‘s cult-favorite series, Blue Mountain State, which ran for three seasons and will be found in full on Netflix. As a bonus, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland will put Ritchson front and center for a feature-length college-football adventure. Also, if you want to squeeze in a final streaming session of Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, put it on the calendar because the A24 film will soon leave the library.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May:
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 5/16)
Colin Bridgerton will now take his turn in the spotlight after breaking Penelope Featherington’s heart and now offering to help her choose a suitable suitor. This series has thus far remained truthful to Julia Quinn’s novel series, so you probably know how this will turn out for the long-term friends. The Lady Whistledown moonlighting escapades might lend enough spice to keep things slightly unpredictable, however. Also, Kate and Anthony can still get it (with each other).
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (Lionsgate film streaming 5/1)
Don’t let the Goat House disappear, man! Maybe a party will save everything? Yes, this film will scratch that “where is Reacher season 3?” itch for a few minutes, only with obnoxious, college-football-themed comedy instead of a 6’5″ brick sh*thouse beating the snot out of everyone in sight.
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Netflix live comedy events launching 5/3)
Netflix is hopping back into the full swing of the stand-up comedy circuit after the pandemic lull largely kept going for the past few years. John Mulaney is committed to bringing back the enthusiasm, however, and he will star in six weekly live specials in Los Angeles where everyone believes that they are a comedian.
Unfrosted (Netflix film streaming 5/3)
Jerry Seinfeld’s directing debut revolves around the 1963 birth of a “revolutionary new pastry” that took quickie breakfasts beyond milk and cereal. The narrative follows rival cereal brands Kellogg’s and Post attempting to outdo each other, and there will be high levels of sugar and, somehow, betrayal. The cast includes Seinfeld, Hugh Grant, Maria Bakalova, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Bill Burr.
Mother of The Bride (Netflix film streaming 5/9)
Fair warning: this movie does not appear to be related to the beloved 1991 romcom starring Steve Martin. The romcom de jour, however, stars Brooke Shields as the “mother of the bride” who feels like an asterisk. To make matters more humiliating, she arrives for their daughter’s tropical destination wedding only to find out that the groom’s dad happens to be an ex-boyfriend. And yes, there’s a nude Benjamin Bratt holding a hat in front of his crotch.
Avail TBA
Buying London
The Life You Wanted
Monster
Avail. 5/1
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State: Season 1
Blue Mountain State: Season 2
Blue Mountain State: Season 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power
Down The Rabbit Hole
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
Frankly Speaking
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander: Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
Avail. 5/2
A Man in Full
Beautiful Rebel
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals
T・P BON
Avail. 5/3
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Postcards
Selling the OC: Season 3
The Unbroken Voice: Season 2
Unfrosted
Avail. 54
The Atypical Family
Katt Williams: Woke Foke
Avail. 5/5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Roast of Tom Brady
Avail. 5/6
30 for 30: Broke
30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Reba: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 5/7
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Super Rich in Korea
Avail. 5/8
The Final: Attack on Wembley
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
War Dogs
Avail. 5/9
Bodkin
The Guardian of the Monarchs
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Mother of The Bride
Sing Street
Thank You, Next
Avail. 5/10
Blood of Zeus: Season 2
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Living with Leopards
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2
The Ultimatum: South Africa
Avail. 5/11
Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart
Avail. 5/13
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Princess Power: Season 3
Avail. 5/14
Married at First Sight: Season 15
Avail. 5/15
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal
The Clovehitch Killer
Avail. 5/16
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1
Dumb and Dumber To
Maestro in Blue: Season 2
Upgrade
Avail. 5/17
The 8 Show
Power
Thelma the Unicorn
Avail. 5/19
A Simple Favor
Golden Kamuy
Avail. 5/20
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4
Avail. 5/21
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy
Wildfire: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 5/22
Act Your Age: Season 1
Toughest Forces on Earth
Avail. 5/23
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe
Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
In Good Hands 2
Tires
Avail. 5/24
Atlas
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Mulligan: Part 2
My Oni Girl
Avail. 5/28
Burnt
Avail. 5/29
Bionic
Colors of Evil: Red
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
Patrick Melrose
Avail. 5/30
Eric
Geek Girl
Avail. 5/31
A Part of You
Chola Chabuca
How to Ruin Love: The Proposal
Raising Voices
Tòkunbọ̀
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 5/1
Bennett’s War
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Leaving 5/2
Survive the Night
Leaving 5/3
Arctic Dogs
Leaving 5/8
Uncut Gems
Leaving 5/9
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Leaving 5/10
St. Vincent
Leaving 5/11
Where the Crawdads Sing
Leaving 5/14
Fifty Shades of Black
Leaving 5/19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/11
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
Leaving 5/22
The Boxtrolls
Leaving 5/26
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 5/31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You’ve Got Mail