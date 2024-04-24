Netflix doesn’t know the meaning of a content shortage, even if several of their hit series have been pushed back to 2025 due to Hollywood strikes. This month, the corset-clutching Bridgerton will offer up a (half) season to satisfy cravings for courting season, and Jerry Seinfeld is somehow making his directorial debut with a comedy film that is (un)frosted, not baked.

This month, the streamer also attempts to get back in the stand-up comedy saddle with several comedians tossing contributions into the arena and John Mulaney launching a six-part live series.

New library editions include Reacher star Alan Ritchson‘s cult-favorite series, Blue Mountain State, which ran for three seasons and will be found in full on Netflix. As a bonus, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland will put Ritchson front and center for a feature-length college-football adventure. Also, if you want to squeeze in a final streaming session of Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, put it on the calendar because the A24 film will soon leave the library.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May:

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 5/16)

Colin Bridgerton will now take his turn in the spotlight after breaking Penelope Featherington’s heart and now offering to help her choose a suitable suitor. This series has thus far remained truthful to Julia Quinn’s novel series, so you probably know how this will turn out for the long-term friends. The Lady Whistledown moonlighting escapades might lend enough spice to keep things slightly unpredictable, however. Also, Kate and Anthony can still get it (with each other).

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (Lionsgate film streaming 5/1)

Don’t let the Goat House disappear, man! Maybe a party will save everything? Yes, this film will scratch that “where is Reacher season 3?” itch for a few minutes, only with obnoxious, college-football-themed comedy instead of a 6’5″ brick sh*thouse beating the snot out of everyone in sight.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Netflix live comedy events launching 5/3)

Netflix is hopping back into the full swing of the stand-up comedy circuit after the pandemic lull largely kept going for the past few years. John Mulaney is committed to bringing back the enthusiasm, however, and he will star in six weekly live specials in Los Angeles where everyone believes that they are a comedian.

Unfrosted (Netflix film streaming 5/3)

Jerry Seinfeld’s directing debut revolves around the 1963 birth of a “revolutionary new pastry” that took quickie breakfasts beyond milk and cereal. The narrative follows rival cereal brands Kellogg’s and Post attempting to outdo each other, and there will be high levels of sugar and, somehow, betrayal. The cast includes Seinfeld, Hugh Grant, Maria Bakalova, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Bill Burr.