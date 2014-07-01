Everything’s Coming Up Greendale: Six Stories We’d Like To See In ‘Community’ Season 6

Thanks to Yahoo!, Community will continue to march on for another season, and maybe even a movie. It’s just as the prophets foretold! (The prophets are whoever wrote for The Cape.) We’ve already celebrated the news with pops and even more pops, but now it’s time to start thinking about season six, and what madcap shenanigans Dan Harmon and Chris McKenna might have in store for us.
Here are a few stories I wouldn’t mind seeing next season. I didn’t include more Dean rapping, because I’m hoping that get its own spinoff. He could go by Madean Gun Kelly, or Dean Latifah.
1. An Internet-themed episode.
Community has given us so many classic GIFs over the years. Who could forget?
Or?
Point is, there’s been a Puppet Episode, Video Game Episode, Paint Ball Episodes, G.I. Joe Episode, and Zombie Episode, among many others, but there’s never been an Internet Episode. (OK, “App Development and Condiments” could count, but whatever, negative MeowMeowBeenz for you.) I don’t know what that would mean exactly, but if anyone can tackle GIFs, podcasts, and the Yahoo! comments section (sample comment on the article about resurrecting Community: “They saved this instead of Revolution? So sad…I think this show is so boring”), it’s Dan Harmon.
2. The Ass-Crack Bandit
If only because Dustin might go crazy (crazier?) if they don’t reveal his/her identity.
3. Back to the Back to the Future
Community came thisclose to a Back to the Future-themed episode, but it never happened because according to Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover couldn’t crack the code.
I remember Donald always kept trying to figure out how we could do a Back to the Future episode without magic, and I don’t think he ever cracked it. But that was sort of a goal for a while. But we couldn’t have actual magic. We tried to not have — well, maybe we got away from that — did we have magic on the show? I don’t know! It’s hard to tell sometimes! [Laughs] Multiple timelines — is that magic? Or is that just, like, advanced science?…I wish Donald had figured out how to do that Back to the Future episode that never happened. (Via)
They could try again without Glover, or hey, if that still doesn’t work, there’s always…
4. A Rick & Morty crossover
Wishful thinking, I know, but The Simpsons and The Critic once did a crossover, and everyone but Matt Groening thinks that’s a classic. (Joel McHale should pull for an episode where he sleeps on top of a pile of money with many beautiful ladies.) Plus, we already know Rick & Morty (which you really should be watching) exists in the Community-verse, so it’s ripe for an “Abed going meta-crazy” angle.
5. Bring back Abed’s lady love (and more!)
Now that Queen Brie Larson’s a big ol’ movie star, it’s unlikely she’d return to make Abed temporarily forget Troy. But I hope she does! I also wouldn’t say no to more Asian Annie, Vaughn, Robin, and Community‘s answer to Jenny Calendar, Professor Slater (hopefully she’s not dead.)
6. More swearing! More nudity! More swearing while nude!
It’s the Internet, baby. Anything goes. OK, I don’t actually want Community to turn into Curb Your Enthusiasm — it’s disorienting hearing censored TV shows without the bleeps. But would I say no to Jeff, Britta, and Annie doing an homage to Wild Things? I would not. Thing is, Dan Harmon knows the Internet is dark and full of perverts, so expect some hardcore Leonard wang action, probably.
No bring back Troy and Levarr Burton episode?
I thought that was a given.
Remember the bottle episode where they all got naked in the study room? Now imagine that on the internet uncensored.
I’m sorry, I couldn’t get past Gillian Jacobs boobs in that sweater to get to the article. What’s this about, I donate a dollar to charity to build needy hobos an amusement park?
To be fair, that is a noble cause.
Sounds like you may have already pitched them a tent.
Troy and Abed in the morning… Or at Night.
Or more Walton Goggins!!
People, people, why have Brie Larson when in Season Two the Abed Heat was Eliza Coupe. Who the fuck would pick Brie Larson over those legs?
Abed and Eliza just enjoyed watching each other; they were never gonna be a couple.
Dude, stop killing my Happy Endings/Community soft crossover dreams.
Brie Larson is hotter.
Hey, just because she’s not an ideal partner for Abed doesn’t mean she couldn’t come back and start stalking him or something. While wearing very short shorts, ideally.
[s3.roosterteeth.com]
There’s only one Brie, and her name is Allison.
Brie Larson is almost 10 years younger, but Eliza Coupe is still hotter. Really, this can only be settled in the Jello-Dome.
Jello Wrestling? Please, we are not barbarians. Ms. Coupe and Ms, Lawson shall strip to their underclothes and wrestle in mud, which is the discerning gentleman’s form of combat perversion.
inspector spacetime vs dungeons and dragons, origins of jim the duck, the search for troy (movie), britta getting her psych degree, Foosball tournament (world cup style), something to do with peter dinklage because duh, monster movie (not ghosts, killers or zombies), batman rouges gallery scenario for abed’s next birthday or halloween (teachers as villians, the students as the batman family or justice league, have to fight city college), triathlon around the school to win something amazing again, return of pierce’s brother Gilbert with a sequel to the game they played before (abed’s video game wife meets rachel)
Oh god please let there be a Peter Dinklage cameo.
or have shirley and jeff kiss since he’s kiised everyone else
I predict Lenoard wang or Dean Wang.
But not Chang’s wang,
Allison Brie has stated multiple times she won’t do nudity, sorry fan boys.
You dare talk back to Stringer Bell?
@Thanksgiving Chimp stories of her being the town bicycle are grossly misrepresented by hopeful fratboys.
Then she’s making the same mistake Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jennifer Aniston did: making the fans wait too long and risk their losing interest.
What @Champ Kind said. I’m pretty much over Allison Brie at this point, because:
1. I’ll never get to date her.
2. I’ll never see her nude on screen.
3. She’s dating Dave Franco.
Also, I’ve always had a thing for Annie Kim. Asian Annie FTW.
Is Yahoo’s streaming video site a subscriber service or does it make its revenue from ads? Because that’ll likely be a deciding factor in how far they’re allowed to roam from broadcast content restrictions.
Ads I believe, so no boob n’ poon shots?
Back to the Future is probably out, but a Groundhog Day episode would be awesome.
I stopped watching Community mid season 4. Should I get back on the trolley?
Well I think it’s pretty much unanimous that season 5 was better than season 4. It feels significantly different of course, with the departures and the new or more-focused-upon old characters, but I’d certainly recommend watching at least a few episodes.
If you don’t watch any other episodes from s5, check out “Cooperative Polygraphy”.
I’d love to just see another crazy in-depth parody of one movie from the 80s or 90s. I’m always blown away by all the winks to people who know the movie well, while also being good enough on their own to be fun to watch as a non-fan of the source material. Personally, if Jeff got a DUI and was forced to be the coach of a broom hockey team (the rest of the Greendale gang) a la Mighty Ducks, I’d be very happy to watch that episode on a loop.
Donald Glover and Back to the Future actually goes back a ways. He was on the Nerdist podcast and they discussed a musical version of BttF but from the perspective of the soon to be Mayor Goldie.
I’ll see if I can find the link. Its the only episode of Hardwick’s podcast I’ve listened to but I did enjoy it.
[www.nerdist.com]
And there you go.
Since she starred in a movie? Isn’t that all it takes?
Excuse me? Where the hell is “More Dean Raps” on the list?
Nevermind, I just reread and I’m an asshole (well more of one).
@Yogi Technically (in an admittedly nit-picky way) no.
[en.wikipedia.org]