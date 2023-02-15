It’s unlikely any show in 2023 will have a better cast than History of the World: Part II (Jack Black, Pamela Adlon, and Wee Man, together at last), but Extrapolations comes close. The Apple TV+ anthology series from Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) is “the story of terrible catastrophe after another,” as Marion Cotillard says in the trailer above. The world is on fire and/or permanently smoggy due to climate change, which isn’t great. But hey look, it’s Meryl Streep! And Edward Norton! And Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, in the same TV show for the first time since The Americans!

The rest of the cast includes Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, and Neska Rose. Here’s more:

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Extrapolations premieres on March 17.