In the midst of Disney+’s news dump of announcements during Disney Investor Day 2020, trailers for the new Marvel shows dropped in addition to a first tease of Loki in a prison jumpsuit. As charismatic as Tom Hiddleston’s jokester is, he does deserve punishment for all his Tesseract shenanigans and generally being a pain in the ass to Thor and the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. What of the other shows, though, that will be arriving sooner? Well, the new The Falcon And The Winter Soldier trailer looks absolutely fantastic, which is great news for everyone who anticipated a Sam Wilson/Bucky Barnes buddy comedy after the two squabbled in a cramped car while also looking on approvingly at Captain America being semi-smooth with Sharon Carter.

The trailer previews high-flying action, literally on behalf of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, with a straight-up adventure feel as the two continue to work out their dynamic’s rough spots and assemble together without really knowing what their plan is. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky undertakes some badass gunplay, we’ve got explosions, and yep, this should be a crowd-pleaser, even though we’re seeing Bucky with the Short Hair. Given that the show takes place following Avengers: Endgame, we know that Steve Rogers has already passed the shield onto Sam, and even though Bucky seemed pretty cool with this decision at the end of the Infinity Saga, comic-book fans know that he, too, has taken up the shield, so it’ll be interesting to see if this matter’s ever addressed as a source of conflict within the Disney+ series.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (which is currently planned as a March 2021 release) will also include Emily Van Camp returning as Sharon Carter/Agent 14 and Georges St-Pierre as returning villain Batroc the Leaper. In addition, we’ll see the Bucky and Falcon team up against Daniel Brühl’s Zemo, who hails all the way back to 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

While Disney+ was doing its Marvel thing at the event, they went ahead and dropped a final WandaVision trailer ahead of the show’s January 15th debut. This one plays up the sitcom feel even more with an appearance by Kathryn Hahn’s nosy neighbor character. Unfortunately, we did not see Vision’s unit, but it’s still very much looking like a not-at-all-subtle homage to The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched with some The Outer Limits for good measure. Yes, the MCU is finally making things weirder.